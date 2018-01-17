MaeDean Goolsby

  • 6 reads
Wed, 01/17/2018 - 10:41am

MaeDean Goolsby, age 54 a resident of Forest died Sunday January 7, 2018 at the Lackey Memorial Hospital in Forest following an extended illness.

Funeral services were conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday January 10, 2018 from the chapel of the Ott & Lee Funeral Home in Forest with interment to follow in the Antioch-Steel Cemetery.  Visitation was held from 5 p.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday January 9, 2018.  Rev. Reggie Tatum officiated.

MaeDean was born on Monday March 25, 1963 in Jackson, MS to her parents Hebron Gatewood and Tressie Harris Gatewood.  She was a Baptist.  She was the manager of the Forest KFC for many years until her retirement in 2013. MaeDean loved her family and enjoyed spending time with them and visiting friends.  She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister Claudette Fornea Struck.

Survivors include her husband of 27 years, Tony Goolsby of Forest, 3 children, Jamie (Haley) Goolsby of Decatur, Amanda Goolsby and Toni Anna Goolsby both of Forest.  She is also survived 1 grandson Brayden Goolsby and 1 brother William Gatewood  and 1 sister Betty Carol both of Lafayette, LA.

Pallbearers were Michael Holton, Randall Parker, John Gardner, Elmer Broomhall, Jason Harrison and Linda Holton.

Sports

Joiner named to lead EC’s women’s soccer program

Ryan Joiner, whose teams have won three Mississippi High School Athletics Association state... READ MORE

First Buck
Sports highlights from the year that was
I Can Fly

Obituaries

Mrs. Agnes T. Miley

Mrs. Mary Agnes Thomas Miley, age 93, a resident of Pulaski passed away on Thursday, January 11... READ MORE

MaeDean Goolsby
Kimberly Suzanne Giles Miles
James “Rod” Phillips
Eugene Odom
Ruby Doris Delcomyn

Copyright 2015 • The Scott County Times
311 Smith Ave. • Forest, MS 39074 • (601) 469-2561

Emmerich Newspapers proudly serve the following Mississippi communities:

ACKERMAN • CARROLLTON • CHARLESTON • CLARKSDALE • COLUMBIA • EUPORA • FOREST • GREENVILLE • GREENWOOD • HATTIESBURG • JACKSON • KOSCIUSKO • INDIANOLA • LOUISVILLE • MAGEE • MENDENHALL • McCOMB • NEWTON • PETAL • QUITMAN • WINONA • YAZOO CITY

As well as: DUMAS, Ark. • TALLULAH, La. • FRANKLINTON, La.

For more information on how to extend your advertising message to these communities, click here.