MaeDean Goolsby, age 54 a resident of Forest died Sunday January 7, 2018 at the Lackey Memorial Hospital in Forest following an extended illness.

Funeral services were conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday January 10, 2018 from the chapel of the Ott & Lee Funeral Home in Forest with interment to follow in the Antioch-Steel Cemetery. Visitation was held from 5 p.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday January 9, 2018. Rev. Reggie Tatum officiated.

MaeDean was born on Monday March 25, 1963 in Jackson, MS to her parents Hebron Gatewood and Tressie Harris Gatewood. She was a Baptist. She was the manager of the Forest KFC for many years until her retirement in 2013. MaeDean loved her family and enjoyed spending time with them and visiting friends. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister Claudette Fornea Struck.

Survivors include her husband of 27 years, Tony Goolsby of Forest, 3 children, Jamie (Haley) Goolsby of Decatur, Amanda Goolsby and Toni Anna Goolsby both of Forest. She is also survived 1 grandson Brayden Goolsby and 1 brother William Gatewood and 1 sister Betty Carol both of Lafayette, LA.

Pallbearers were Michael Holton, Randall Parker, John Gardner, Elmer Broomhall, Jason Harrison and Linda Holton.