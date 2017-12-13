Marie Babb

  • 66 reads
Wed, 12/13/2017 - 9:03am

Winona Marie Aycock Babb, 89, a resident of Pearl, MS passed away Sunday, December 10, 2017 at MS Care Center of Morton. Funeral services were held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 12, 2017 at Ott and Lee Funeral Home in Brandon, MS with the interment in Floral Hills Memory Gardens in Pearl, MS. Visitation was Monday from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mrs. Babb was a native of Clifton, MS. She was the daughter of Robert H. Aycock and Ophelia Belle McCollum Aycock. She was married to Fred Babb.
Mrs. Babb was a member of Faith Methodist Protestant Church. She loved her church and church family. She loved tending to her roses and vegetables in her garden. She enjoyed making people laugh. She loved her family and spending time with them brought great joy to her life. She will be missed by all who loved and knew her.
Mrs. Babb was preceded in death by her husband, Fred Babb; parents, Robert H. Aycock and Ophelia Belle McCollum Aycock; three brothers and three sisters.
Mrs. Babb is survived by her children, Carolyn Peoples, James (Beverly) Babb and Judy (Lane) Varner; sister, Aldarene Polk; seven grandchildren; four great grandchildren; many nieces, nephews and a host of friends.
You may offer you condolences at www.ottandlee.com

Obituaries

Marie Babb

Winona Marie Aycock Babb, 89, a resident of Pearl, MS passed away Sunday, December 10, 2017 at... READ MORE

Ruth F. Marty
Cindy Craig Harrell
Kenneth “Sandy” G Sanders
Mary Ruby Gilmer Watkins
Kenneith Ray Pinter

Social

Morton News

Announcements: MSU/Scott County Extension Service Offices will be closed for the holidays from... READ MORE

Forest News
The Message
Community Calendar
Sebastopol News
Pleasant Hill News

Copyright 2015 • The Scott County Times
311 Smith Ave. • Forest, MS 39074 • (601) 469-2561

Emmerich Newspapers proudly serve the following Mississippi communities:

ACKERMAN • CARROLLTON • CHARLESTON • CLARKSDALE • COLUMBIA • EUPORA • FOREST • GREENVILLE • GREENWOOD • HATTIESBURG • JACKSON • KOSCIUSKO • INDIANOLA • LOUISVILLE • MAGEE • MENDENHALL • McCOMB • NEWTON • PETAL • QUITMAN • WINONA • YAZOO CITY

As well as: DUMAS, Ark. • TALLULAH, La. • FRANKLINTON, La.

For more information on how to extend your advertising message to these communities, click here.