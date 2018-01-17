Mrs. Agnes T. Miley

Mrs. Mary Agnes Thomas Miley, age 93, a resident of Pulaski passed away on Thursday, January 11, 2018 at her home surrounded by her family. Visitation was held from 6 p.m.-9 p.m. Saturday, January 13, 2018 at Ott & Lee Funeral Home in Morton. Services were held at 2 p.m. Sunday, January 14, 2018 from the Ott & Lee Chapel in Morton with burial in Pulaski Cemetery. Arrangements were entrusted to the care of Ott & Lee Funeral Home in Morton.

Mrs. Miley was born in Smith County on November 27, 1924. She enjoyed gardening and cooking for her family. Agnes loved sewing and quilting. She made many quilts for her family and they will always be able to treasure the many hours of love and hand stitching that went into making them. Agnes loved her church and was very dedicated to attending faithfully until her health failed. She enjoyed working her word find books. Agnes had a heart of gold and loved everybody. She spoiled her grandchildren and family and will be greatly missed by all who loved and knew her.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Preston Thomas and Addie Smith Thomas; husband, Glen Miley; son, Gerald Horsley; grandchild, Angie Horsley; sisters, Stella Bowron (Johnny) and Nora Harrison (Junior); brothers, Otho Thomas (Lois), David Thomas (Jean) and Calvin Thomas; grandson-in-law; J.T. Gilbert.

She is survived by her 4 children, Shirley Robinson of Pulaski, Ronnie Miley (Angie) of Pulaski, Sandra McLemore (Lewis) of Port Barre, LA and Frances Waters (Rickey) of Forest; 7 grandchildren, Saundra, Shannon, Stephanie, Jeremy, Gabrielle, Kristen and Jacob; 14 great grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Georgia Horsley; sister-in-law, Peggy Sue Thomas and a host of friends.

Pallbearers were Mitch Cantrell, Donnie McDaniel, Albert Harrison, Jimmy Guidry, Luke Guidry, Terry Crotwell and Steven Crotwell.