A memorial service for Ms. Rose Killens was be held at 6:00 p.m., Tuesday, February 13, 2018, at Milling Funeral Home Chapel of Sebastopol. Bro. George Ellis officiated.

The family received friends from 5:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m., Tuesday, February 13, 2018, at Milling Funeral Home Chapel of Sebastopol.

Ms. Rose Killens, 72, of Sebastopol passed away Sunday morning, February 11, 2018, at her home in Sebastopol, MS. Survivors include one daughter: Melinda Killens McNeill (Randy) of Sebastopol; and one son, Larry Earl “Bubba” Killens II (Toni) of Bolton, MS; Grandchildren, Justin McNeill (Donna) of Sebastopol, Shannon McNeill Coker (Tyler) of Sebastopol, Nicole McNeill and Allen McNeill of Sebastopol, and Logan Sawyer Killens of Bolton; one great-grandchild, Michael McNeill of Sebastopol; and one brother, Doug Gainey (Patsy) of Jackson. Ms. Killens is preceded in death by her husband, Larry Killens and three infant siblings.