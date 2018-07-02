Sammie Louise Nunley Rigsby

Wed, 02/07/2018 - 11:30am

Mrs. Sammie Louise Nunley Rigsby, 91, went to be with her Lord and Savior in Heaven on February 1, 2018.  She was born on October 7, 1926 in Forest, Mississippi to Staton Baker and Mamie Moore Nunley. She was the youngest of fourteen children, all of whom preceded her in death. She was married to the late E.J. Rigsby. To this union three children were born, Jeriece Rigsby Hill, Joyce Marie Rigsby and Eddie James Rigsby. 

Visitation will be at Mapp Funeral Home, 1050 East 5th St., Forest, MS Friday, February 9, 2018, 11 a.m. - 6 p.m., followed by family hour 6 -7 p.m.  Visitation will continue at Lynch Chapel United Methodist Church, 504 East Fourth St., Forest, MS on Saturday February 10, from 10-11 a.m. with the Celebration of Her Life beginning at 11 a.m.  Her interment will be at Lovelady Cemetery, Old Highway 21, Forest, MS.  Repast will be held at the Crudup-Ward Activity Center, 630 Longview St., Forest, MS.  Arrangements are entrusted to Mapp Funeral Home.

