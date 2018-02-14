Funeral services for Mr. Wayne Kyzar were conducted Tuesday, February 6, 2018 at 1:00 p.m. from the Ott & Lee Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Dan Henry officiating.

Interment followed at the Antioch Baptist Cemetery in Jasper County at 3:30 p.m. following the funeral service under the direction of Ott & Lee Funeral Home in Morton.

Visitation was Monday, February 5, 2018 from 5-8 p.m. at the funeral home and on Tuesday from 11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. prior to the funeral service.

Patrick Wayne Kyzar was born June 27, 1964 and passed away on February 3, 2018 at the age of 53.

He was a farmer and a Baptist by faith. Wayne will be remembered as a simple man who loved his family, especially his grandchildren. Along with that simplicity, his family echoed his loved for good food, in particular, “Mrs. Dorothy’s biscuits.” He was an avid car enthusiast and a collector of caps.

He is preceded in death by his father: Roosevelt Kyzar, Jr., one brother: Samuel Lewis Kyzar, and his grandmother whom he loved dearly: Mrs. Beatrice Julius.

He is survived by his wife, whom he married on June 26, 2009, Mrs. Kim Kyzar of Bay Springs; his mother: Nancy C. (Lamar Gerald) Jordan of Pelahatchie; one son: Brandon Gregory of Bay Springs; one grandchild: Levi Gregory; one brother: Tony (Janeen) Kyzar; two nieces: Amber Watkins and Brandi Tyer; two nephews: Christopher Kyzar and Curtis Wood; one great-niece: Caroline Watkins; two step-children: Zachary (Tonya) Gregory and Brianna Gregory, both of Bay Springs; six step-grandchildren: Anna Lee Phillips, Wyatt Gregory, Leo Gregory, Kaden Gregory, Piper Gregory, and Richard Gregory.

Serving as pallbearers were Brandon Gregory, Billie Courtney, Jack Courtney, Christopher Kyzar, Aaron Wade, Phillip Greer, and Robert Phipps.

Memorial donations may be made to the charity of your choice.