ECCC Warrior Football lands three players on All-State, All-Region Teams

East Central Community College freshman defensive back Keonte’ Daniels has been named to both the Mississippi Association of Community and Junior Colleges First Team All-State South Offense and the National Junior College Athletic Association Region 23 First Team Offense for his play during the recently completed 2017 season.

Also earning postseason honors were sophomore wide receiver Antonio Gibson, who was named to the MACJC First Team All-State South Offense, and sophomore offensive lineman Josh McMullen, who was selected MACJC Second Team All-State South Offense.

Daniels, a product of Noxapater High School, started all nine football games at safety for the Warriors. He had 61 total tackles on the season, which ranked 28th nationally.

Gipson, who prepped at Eagles Landing High School (Stockbridge, Ga.), caught 21 passes on the season for 308 yards and four scores. He also rushed for 93 yards and a touchdown. Gibson has verbally committed to play for the University of Memphis next season.

McMullen, who played his high school football at East Webster, started all 11 games at left tackle for East Central. He has verbally committed to continue his career at Austin Peay State University in Clarksville, Tenn.