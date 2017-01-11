Lake takes down the Tigers in high-scoring matchup

Home field advantage certainly made a difference for the Lake Hornets who defeated the Newton Tigers 42-36 Friday night.

Coach Tate Hanna commented that, “We played a good game. Kids fought hard the whole night. We started out sloppy with the rain and everything. We started the game with 3 fumbles and did a good job of fighting back and controlled the game.”

Neither team maintained the lead for the entire game. Both teams scored points, making this one a back-and-forth match of who could hold out the longest. In the end, the Hornets came out on top to make their record 8-2 for the 2017-2018 season.

Coach Hanna had this to say about how the Hornet offensive performed: “The offensive line did a good job of dominating up front. We made some key plays when we needed to. We did a good job of running the ball.” As far as yardage gained goes, the Hornets had 237 yards of rushing offense and 49 yards of passing offense. #22 Mark Qualls (Sr.) had 35 carries for 146 yards against the Tigers.

The Hornets’ defense had a tough time keeping track of the Tiger’s frantic passing game. On the performance of the Hornet defense, Coach Hanna said, “They did a good job. We gave up a couple big plays that hurt us. We did a great job of controlling the front but made a couple mistakes in the secondary. They played tough at the end and finished the game strong.” Defensively, the Hornets did good work against the Tigers who average 216.3 passing yards per game and 168 rushing yards per game.

Up next for the Lake Hornets is a playoff game at Calhoun City against their Wildcats. Coach Hanna stated that Calhoun City’s football team is the defending 2A division champion. Both teams have records of 8-2, but that does not necessarily mean the teams are evenly matched.

Although Calhoun City’s Wildcats are ranked third in the 2A division and the Hornets are ranked 10 below them, 13th, Lake has allowed 50 less points this season than the Wildcats. Newton once ranked second in 2A, which was higher than Lake, but that did not stop the Hornets from playing harder and getting a win against the Tigers. The adage “a good offense is a strong defense” could be the game-winning factor as Lake faces off against Calhoun City this Friday.

This upcoming game will be the first round of the 2017 MHSAA Football Championships for the 2A division. If Lake moves on to round two, they will face the winner of the contest between South Delta and East Union.