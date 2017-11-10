Scott Central continues dominance in another shutout game

Last Friday night, the Scott Central Rebels continued to leave a trail of shut-out victories in their wake this season. Union was utterly defeated by the Rebels, 64-0.

The outstanding defense of the Rebels has been impassable and effective all season. With 50 individual tackles and 58 assisted tackles, the Rebels had 108 total tackles against Union, causing 22 yards to be lost. They also caused five fumbles, four of which were recovered by the Rebels — three of the fumbles were recovered to gain a total of 57 yards and two of the fumbles were returned for touchdowns.

To start the first quarter, Scott Central kicked off to Union, but Union only held possession of the ball for about a minute before the Rebels caused their first fumble of the night. Shortly after the fumble was recovered, a 19-yard pass was completed from quarterback TJ Wash to Daquan Murrell, and the extra point was good.

As if once was not enough, the Rebels kicked off to Union and rapidly caused another fumble, which was followed by a drive that ended with a 20-yard rushing touchdown by Wash, with a good point after by #79 Manuel Hernandez.

The Rebels scored their third touchdown in short order with four minutes left in the quarter, and Hernandez split the uprights once again. Fumble number three came with three minutes to go in the quarter, and was returned for a touchdown with a good point after. The score at the end of the first quarter was 35-0, Scott Central.

The second quarter was a busy one for Rebel quarterback, TJ Wash who scored two rushing touchdowns on a 29-yard run and a 60-yard run. At the end of the half, the score was 50-0, Scott Central.

To open the second half, Union kicked off to Scott Central, who drove to score a rushing touchdown in short order. The Rebels kicked off to the Yellowjackets, but Scott Central’s defense continued to harrow Union’s offensive attempts, forcing another fumble. The Rebels returned that recovered fumble for a touchdown, and made the point after. Scott Central maintained their lead of 64-0 when the third quarter ended.

The fourth quarter may not have had any scores from either team, but the Rebels wisely used the possession of the ball by Union and themselves to let the clock run out. Scott Central secured their eighth win of the season, extending their undefeated winning streak to 8-0.

This week, the Scott Central Rebels travel to face off against Scott County’s own Lake Hornets. Will the Rebels preserve their lossless record, ending the Hornets six-game win streak, or will the Lake topple 2A’s number-one-ranked Scott Central?

Tune in Friday night to see.