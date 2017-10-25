Scott Central now 10-0 in quest for perfect season

Perfection is rare, but the Scott Central Rebels continue their winning streak at Pelahatchie. Toppling the Chiefs 68-20, the Rebels overwhelmed the Chiefs with outstanding passing and rushing. The Rebel defense kept the mighty passing game of the Chiefs to 17 completed passes out of 32.

Right out of the gate the Rebels offense went to work. They scored three rushing touchdowns in the first quarter, one by #29 Curtis Jones (Sr.) and two by quarterback #5 TJ Wash (Sr.). The Chiefs stayed silent on the scoreboard for the entire first quarter, but they were ready to play in the second quarter.

Both teams scored two touchdowns in the second quarter. Wash scored his third rushing touchdown, which was 47 yards, and #9 Vontae McDonald (Jr.) scored his first rushing touchdown of the night on a one-yard carry. The Chiefs scored a 26-yard passing touchdown and a rushing touchdown. The score at the end of the half was Scott Central 34, Pelahatchie 14.

Following halftime, the Rebels went to work again, and scored two more touchdowns, both by #6 Ken Butler (Sr.). The Chiefs were unable to score any points in the third thanks to the Rebels’ sturdy defense, but would be more active in the final quarter. At the end of the third quarter, the score was Scott Central 48, Pelahatchie 14.

The fourth quarter was a busy one for both the Rebel offense and defense. Jordan Strong scored with a 19-yard touchdown reception from Wash. Pelahatchie answered with a completed 35-yard touchdown pass. The Rebels were not done; McDonald scored his second touchdown on a 2-yard rushing play. Coming up with a defensive touchdown was #4 Hydee Barlow (Jr.) with a 25-yard fumble return for a touchdown. The score at the end of the game was Rebels 68 and Chiefs 20.

Of the seven passes attempted by the Rebels, six were completed for 92 yards, one was completed for a touchdown, and one was intercepted. The Rebels carried the ball 39 times and gained an impressive 378 yards and eight rushing touchdowns. On the other hand, the Chiefs passed for 239 yards, two touchdown passes, and also one interception. With only 25 carries, the Chiefs gained 119 yards and scored on rushing touchdown.

Mississippi 2A’s number-one-ranked team, the Scott Central Rebels, face off against Mississippi 2A’s number-two-ranked team, the Philadelphia Tornadoes. The 10-0 Rebels hope to have an undefeated season, but will have their work cut out for them with the previously unbeaten Tornadoes. The Rebels’ defense will be working overtime in order to combat the exhaustive rushing game of the Tornadoes if they hope to keep their record unblemished.