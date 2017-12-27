Sports highlights from the year that was

It was an up and down year in the Scott County sports world with teams thoughout the county claiming district and regional victories.

Some of the highlights follow.

Janurary

• As students were preparing to dismiss for the Christmas holiday break, a group of cheerleaders brought home one of the top awards in the state for their performance in competition.

• Lake won second place, state runner up, in the Small Non Tumbling Division in Class 1A-2A. The squad obtained the most points in building and overall routine. Kayla Myers, cheer coach for the program said Lake competed with 10 teams from across the state.

• The Morton Panthers captured the 2017 Scott County Basketball Championship Saturday with a thrilling 53-51 victory over the Forest Bearcats.

Feburary

• The Bearcats’ soccer team finished the 2016-2017 season with a North State Championship in hand after falling shy of a state title

• The Sebastopol High School Bobcats powerlifting team won the Region 2-1A District Championship.

• The Scott Central Rebels powerlifting team earned a Region 3-2A District Championship over Pearl High School.

• The Morton Panthers basketball program capped their regular season and regional tournament with a district championship without a blemish and carried a 27-0 record going into the state 3A boys tournament

March

•An amazing and historical winning streak came to an end as the Morton Panthers’ basketball program bowed out of the Class 3A State Championship in the semi-final round. Playing before a crowd of Panther fans who made the trip to the Mississippi Coliseum on Wednesday, March 8, the Panthers held on to the end but could not keep the magic alive in a 56-53 loss to East Side High School

• Morton High School senior Tahji Gilbert signed a national letter of intent to play football for Northwest Community College in Senatobia

• Forest High School senior Tomarion “Red” Wash, signed a national letter of intent to play football for Pearl River Community College in the fall of 2017

April

• Forest High School senior Kaci Cox signed a national letter of intent to play soccer for Hinds Community College during a ceremony at the high school.

• Head Basketball Coach Marcus Luckett ended his coaching tenure at Morton High school after just one season that included a trip to the semifinal round of the Class 3A State Championship Tournament. Luckett, who was the second first-year head coach to take Morton that deep into the playoffs, left to take a position at Jefferson Davis County where Bassfield and Prentiss were consolidated into the same school. Luckett moved from boys to girls basketball in the transition.

May

• The Lake Hornets went under the new leadership of Tate Hanna, for the 2017 football season as head coach Lee Martin stepped down as the program’s leader. Lake High School Principal Lee Killen said that Martin had resigned to take a position at Clinton High School working for Judd Boswell, former head coach at Forest.

June

• The Center of Hope Pregnancy Resource Center of Forest hosted its fifth annual golf to- ournament for Life on June 3 and saw a high participation of golfers. The three-man scramble began at 8 a.m. at Forest Country Club. Twenty teams participated.

August

• Forest High School varsity cheer squad competed at UCA cheer camp in Hattiesburg. Forest received all Gold Superior in cheer, chant, and X-treme dance evaluations. Forest squad was invited to cheer at Citrus Bowl. Forest won 1st place on X-treme dance competition. Forest won 1st place on chant Gameday Competition.

September

• The Rebels of Scott Central muzzled the Bulldogs of Enterprise in their 2017 opener on the road. The Rebels won the non-conference match 57-14.

•The Scott Central Rebels defeated the Morton Panthers with a final score of 39-0. The game was played at Morton.

• The Scott Central Rebels faced off against the Newton County Cougars in a blow out. The rebellion began in the second quarter with the Rebels scoring 20 points. Fourteen points were scored in the third quarter, and 24 points were scored in the fourth quarter by the Rebels bringing the total to 58 points for the Rebels and a goose egg for theCougars.

• Victory came at home for the Sebastopol Bobcats in a non-conference game against the McLaurin Tigers with a score of 20-6.

October

• On homecoming night, the Forest Bearcats sank their fangs deep into the scoreboard against the Choctaw Central Warriors. This shutout win of 56 to zero brought the Bearcats into the number three rank in the 3A Division.

• Jeff Breland of Lake joined an elite group of men and women when they are inducted into the East Central Community College Athletic Hall of fame

• The Philadelphia Tornadoes emerged victorious against the Rebels of Scott Central in a demoralizing last-quarter defeat of the season. The Rebels were still ranked 1st in 2A. The matchwas tight and, due to some special teams missteps, both teams gave up some unfortunate points to the other.

November

• The Bearcats continued to move their way up the 2017 MHSAA Football Championship bracket by winning their second round home match which was played against the valiant Tylertown Chiefs with a score of Forest 14 and Tylertown 7.

• Without fail, the Scott Central Rebels, whose overall record was 12-1, climbed up the 2017 MSHAA Football Championship — 2A Division bracket by defeating the 6-6-1 West Bolivar Eagles in another shutout victory.

• The Rebels and the Bearcats would both end up bowing out in the third round of the state playoffs.