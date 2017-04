FOREST — The Forest Area Chamber of Commerce will sponsor its 10th annual Women’s Luncheon featuring a Christian artist as the guest speaker.

The luncheon is sceheduled for noon on Wednesday, April 26, at Forest Baptist Church Family Life Center.

---

