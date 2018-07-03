65th Wedding Anniversary

  • 42 reads
Wed, 03/07/2018 - 9:55am

65th Wedding Anniversary

March 7, 1953

Ky & Rosezina Craft of Pulaski, MS

 

Sports

Forest boys, girls claim victory in county tourney

The Forest Bearcats captured the 2018 Scott County basketball tournament Saturday Night with a... READ MORE

All Tournament
Most Valuable
Joiner named to lead EC’s women’s soccer program

Obituaries

Albert Myer “Buddy” Lovett

Mr. Albert Myer “Buddy” Lovett, age 81, a resident of Morton passed away on Monday, February 19... READ MORE

Elmer Lee Busby
Thelma Mae Gardner
Helen T. Lee
Denson Woodrow Henry
Stella Mae Morgan

Social

To God be the Glory!

Music is a form of art that involves vocal or instrumental sounds or both, combined to produce... READ MORE

The Message
Community Calendar
65th Wedding Anniversary
Morton News
Forest News

Copyright 2018 • The Scott County Times
311 Smith Ave. • Forest, MS 39074 • (601) 469-2561

Emmerich Newspapers proudly serve the following Mississippi communities:

ACKERMAN • CARROLLTON • CHARLESTON • CLARKSDALE • COLUMBIA • EUPORA • FOREST • GREENVILLE • GREENWOOD • HATTIESBURG • JACKSON • KOSCIUSKO • INDIANOLA • LOUISVILLE • MAGEE • MENDENHALL • McCOMB • NEWTON • PETAL • QUITMAN • WINONA • YAZOO CITY

As well as: DUMAS, Ark. • TALLULAH, La. • FRANKLINTON, La.

For more information on how to extend your advertising message to these communities, click here.