Home / Classified Ads / Unclassifieds

Classified Ads April 11

tbeeland
  • 21 reads

FOR SALE - 2 acres of land  for sale. Already cut & cleared.  Right off Hwy 21 in Steele  Community. $ 12,000. Call  601-900-8557 or  601-625-0227.

 

FOR SALE - 4 acres of land  with house and 3 car garage  with several pecan trees that  makes pecans every year. $90,000. Call 601-900-8557 or  601-625-0227.

 

3 BR/2 BA for rent with all appliances. No pets. References  and deposit required. Call  601-469-1164.

 

FOR RENT -  2 Br/2 Ba Trailer  for rent 3 miles east on old  Hwy 80. No pets. Call  601-469-4619 or  769-274-9771.

 

FOR RENT OR LEASE -  COMMERCIAL WAREHOUSE. Good location! Off  Hwy 35 on Hill St. Call David  at DC Pawn 601-469-5450

 

Nice! 3 BR/2 BA Mobile Home  with all appliances. No pets.  References and deposit required. Call 601-469-1164.

 

RV LOT - Great location. Call  601-469-9448.

 

FOR SALE: 1993 Southland  28x56, 3 bedroom 2 bath, doublewide, with 10x12 covered  porch, power pole. $15,000.  Moved at buyer's expense.  Serious inquiries  601-900-7748.

 

OAK FIREWOOD FOR SALE -  $100 per cord. For more information, call 601-697-7968 or  601-540-8609.

 

Moore's Lawn Care - No job  too large. No job too small.  Locally owned by Thomas  Moore. Call 574-596-0327.

 

RANDY'S TREE SERVICE  Cut down, prunning & removal,  stump grinding. Insured,   FREE est. 601-635-2726;  601-527-1361

 

Taylor Lawn Service - Need  your grass cut? Reasonable  prices. Dependable work. Call  601-900-2498.

HELP WANTED - CDL Driver  needed for local haul. Home  Daily. Call 601-287-0016. Ask  for Ruben.

 

Obituaries

Ronnie Sudduth

Ronnie Sudduth, 64, passed away March 26, 2018 at Copiah County Medical Center. Visitation was... READ MORE

Jerry E. Hunter
Debbie French
Frances “Fran” Rester
Bruce Michael Reiss, Sr.
Albert Myer “Buddy” Lovett

Social

Sebastopol News

Faith is confidence in what we hope for

Congratulations to Lydia Bishop for making the... READ MORE

Ringgold News
Massey, Stanford wedding plans announced
Community Calendar
Morton News
Forest News

Copyright 2018 • The Scott County Times
311 Smith Ave. • Forest, MS 39074 • (601) 469-2561

Emmerich Newspapers proudly serve the following Mississippi communities:

ACKERMAN • CARROLLTON • CHARLESTON • CLARKSDALE • COLUMBIA • EUPORA • FOREST • GREENVILLE • GREENWOOD • HATTIESBURG • JACKSON • KOSCIUSKO • INDIANOLA • LOUISVILLE • MAGEE • MENDENHALL • McCOMB • NEWTON • PETAL • QUITMAN • WINONA • YAZOO CITY

As well as: DUMAS, Ark. • TALLULAH, La. • FRANKLINTON, La.

For more information on how to extend your advertising message to these communities, click here.