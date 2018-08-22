Celebrities should entertain us, not lecture us

The celebrities that entertain us have risen to fame for their talent and the ability to captivate an audience. Some of these individuals are very easy on the eyes, some can deliver dramatic lines with enough persuasion it can bring tears to your eyes, some can scare the heck out of you and others make you laugh so hard your cheeks hurt. The one thing all celebrities have in common is they have one single purpose and that is to entertain you and nothing more. For some reason they are under the misconception that their talents and fame make their personal views more meaningful to everyone that watches them, but the truth is most of us would rather they just shut up and dance.

Actors and actresses make their living pretending to be someone else. They are so convincing when playing these characters that they are paid more money in a few months than most of us would make in 10 lifetimes. Celebrities live their lives in make believe worlds on camera and often their fairytales continue even when they are not filming. But it is the patronage of all us that live in day-to-day reality that affords them their extravagant lives of excess. Most celebrities even have staffs of starstruck assistants that run around and take care of the most mundane daily tasks that most everyone hates but must deal with.

Every time I hear one of these Hollywood elitists tell us how awful it is here in America, which is quite often these days, I quickly remember I can just turn them off. I can turn off my television, shut down my computer and set my phone down and they cease to exist. I can put them back in the DVD box, or just hit the “stop” button, until I’m ready for them to entertain me again.

I don’t want to hear their ranting and raving about this-and-that, I truly cannot tell when they are in-character and when they’re not. But they don’t have to fret, when I have the yearning to be entertained again I’ll turn them back on and watch them do what they do best. Pretend to be something they’re not.

They have the right to have their opinion just like every person does, but their opinions can be very distorted. They do not live in the same daily reality as the people they so condescendingly look down upon. They live a life that is far different than 99 percent of people in this country, and they do not experience the same challenges that most Americans fight through every day. I would much rather hear the stance and opinions of my neighbor who lives here in reality with me.

I wish I had the opportunity to explain one simple fact to some of these A-listers. Make us laugh — make us cry — make us feel warm inside — scare us, but the only words of theirs that will ever matter to us are the ones they read off a script.

The celebrities that became part of our lives only because they entertain us will always hold that same role. They are only in our world to entertain us and we can turn them off whenever we darn well please. Maybe it’s their vanity, they believe that they can sway our beliefs and the way we live our lives simply because we enjoy escaping reality for a couple of hours and watching their movies. When the movie ends we are back in reality while they remain in their fantasy worlds.

I know there could be times that I might even agree with what celebrities have to say, but it really doesn’t matter. In my world the actors, and the characters they play, only exist to entertain me. I wish they would learn they’re role and stop telling me how to live my life. They should just pick up a script, get into character and play their part.

