City living doesn’t make you smarter or superior

In a past article when I semi-introduced myself I mentioned that I really enjoy reading and that I read a lot on a daily basis. One of the reasons I enjoy reading so often is that I enjoy learning about practically anything and everything including insignificant tidbits of useless knowledge that are only useful when watching Jeopardy or playing Trivial Pursuit. While much of the knowledge I retain from reading may, or may not, ever be used it does serve a purpose in helping me better understand what is going on in the world around me.

I do not only read articles, books and opinions of those who hold the same opinions or beliefs that I do, I read pieces written by individuals with varying opinions and beliefs in order to better understand, or in the attempt to understand, why they believe what they believe. This is also due to one of the best lessons my father ever taught me, he always told me if I was going to open my mouth about something I better know what I’m talking about and to truly listen and be respectful of what everyone has to say. After all, everyone’s opinion is important to at least one person, and all opinions matter.

I have begun to ponder a question that has been bouncing around in my head for quite some time, why do people who live in large cities believe they are either more intellectually advanced, or in layman’s terms, why do they believe they are smarter than those of us who populate the small towns and communities throughout the “fly-over” parts of the country? The people living in the 10 to 15 most populated metropolitan areas in our country believe they know more, understand better and that their opinion should count for more than ours.

On a daily basis I find articles, reports and numerous new agencies suggesting that what city dwellers believe to be right and just is fact and the only way, and that us rural “deplorable” people just can’t understand what is really going on in the world as well as they can. And for good measure, in most cases we are labeled racist, homophobic, bigoted or just plain ignorant because we have differing beliefs and/or opinions. But in my humble opinion, all of the towns in the U.S. just like Forest and Morton and the communities that surround them have been the sustaining backbone of this country from the beginning and remain so to this very day.

I understand that the larger cities such as New York City, Chicago, Houston, Miami, Los Angeles, San Francisco, etc. and so on are financial and commerce Meccas. I will even go as far as saying they are responsible for a major part of our country’s financial stability, but they cannot do it without us. Contrary to popular beliefs, and most reports, the city dwellers need us and we need them and neither is more important than the other. We all have to work together and respect one-another for this country to thrive.

My opinion is not based solely on reading, I also draw from my personal experiences living in and visiting these metro areas. I lived in an urban area for years, and I have spent time in most, if not all, of the top 10 metropolitan areas in this country.

My take-ways from personal experiences are that the people from large cities believe they are superior to people from rural areas. They just don’t understand, they are not superior because they choose to live in the hustle-and-bustle of city life, that just makes them different from those of us who choose to live a slower paced life that is in no way easier, just more enjoyable to us. And I assure them all, us rural people understand exactly what’s going on in this country.