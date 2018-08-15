Dems remain in altered reality, can’t understand polls

Democrats have lived in an altered state of reality since November 2016, and they will do anything to convince America to join them in their left-wing madness. Democrats, and their attack dog — “fake news” — media, have done everything possible to concoct and push a false national narrative. It claims America is facing certain Armageddon and world-wide humiliation because Donald Trump is our president. The only problem is their false allegations and outright lies continue to be overshadowed by the reality of daily truths and happenings, and they are totally impervious as to why.

I’m not one to buy into opinion polls, but I find it interesting when even the biased polling agencies are reporting numbers that indicate this attempt to propagandize American voters is failing, and failing badly.

The numbers reported, and remember numbers never lie, indicate worrisome trends for the “Never-Trump” Democrats. The polls indicate significant gains with Hispanic, black and union voters all three of which normally stand firm in the Democrats corner. They are being swayed due to the availability of jobs, higher wages and lower taxes all of which directly affect their pocket books and wallets.

Due to their emotionally induced blindness Democrats have failed to recognize and contest these growing trends. There are three things happening that they better start realizing quickly. First, President Trump is the most popular modern-day president ever among registered Republicans. Secondly, the polls are showing consistent increases in his approval rating amongst Hispanic and black voters. Lastly, he is garnering more support from labor unions and union members.

The ultra-liberal Democrats and biased media, who work as the left-wing propaganda machine, remain so entrenched in their false hysteria that they intentionally ignore kitchen table issues that are so important to American voters. At the same time, they continue with the hate-filled vendettas against the president and everything he says or does. Democrats and the media zealots are so blinded by their utter loathing for President Trump that they cannot even admit the positives that are happening in our country.

Because they remain in denial they have been unable to mount an effective rebuttal, if there is one, to what all rational people see as economic growth, available jobs, rising wages, tax relief and soaring small business and consumer confidence. It’s their continued refusal to recognize President Trump’s overwhelming successes on these bread-and-butter issues, compounded by their acceptance of fanatical socialist ideals, that is dethatching them from their own voter base.

Hard working people understand they are experiencing positive economic change when their billfolds take longer to get empty. No amount of bad press and conjured-up accusations will ever win out against workers and families personally experiencing continued prosperity. Politicians, media activist and Trump detractors can scream and yell as loud as they want, but hardworking Americans, regardless of race or ethnicity, are feeling the reality of the good that’s happening in this country. Always remember, actions speak louder than words.

People are starting to see through the schemed deception of the Left and their “fake news” media machine. They are beginning to realize that what they are experiencing does not add up to what they’re being told. When the realization sets-in that President Trump’s policies and tax cuts are directly responsible for our economic rebound and their financial stability, they will begin to respect his leadership and possibly support the Trump Administration. Not for who the president is, but for what he is doing for this country. These new closet supporters may never outright proclaim their support for the president, but when it comes time to cast their vote their approval for what he is doing will be heard loud and clear.

The Democrats are walking a razors edge by choosing to ignore reality while accepting and embracing Socialism, which is merely Communism rolled in a different batter. They will continue saying the same old things all the while wondering where their voters went. They will not have to wonder long because President Trump will send out a Tweet telling them exactly where their voters went.