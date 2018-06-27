The Trump hating has become ridiculous

The news channels and all Democrats have really gotten their attack story together this past week. Now, all of a sudden, news media, Democrats and left-wing zealots are up-in-arms over President Trump enforcing immigration laws that were passed over a decade ago.

These immigration laws, and the collateral effects of children being separated from their law breaking illegal immigrant parents, have been ongoing since the laws implementation under the Clinton administration. Why did we not hear these cries of outrage during the Obama Administration?

The sad fact is that this has nothing to do with the children they claim to be worried about, or the illegal immigrants that knowingly break the law when crossing the border illegally, it is all baseless attempts to impede the president and cause him as many problems as possible.

In addition to the fake cries of outrage over the illegal immigrant children there have been numerous politicians, news pundits and liberal President Trump haters that have compared the president and his administration to Adolf Hitler and the Nazi party. That is the most ludicrous comparison that has ever been made and anyone letting this comparison fly out of their mouth should have their sanity and mental capacity questioned.

Comparing our president to a man that was responsible for the deaths of over 6 million innocent people is reprehensible. I know the liberals, career politicians on both sides of the aisle detest President Trump. I mean they still cannot believe that he was elected and are looking for any way possible to discredit him. The Hitler comparison is inexcusable and someone should have the decency to stand up and say it.

At the point when politicians are publicly calling to for violent resistance have we not lost our way. The professional politicians in the Washington “swamp” are doing absolutely nothing to help the American people. They spend all of their time worried about illegal immigrants and concocting fake attack stories on anything that comes to mind.

During all of this President Trump hating and witch hunting it has become clear that Hilary Clinton and The Clinton Foundation has committed numerous felonies and that the Obama Administration, along with his hired cronies, did everything in their power to cover it up.

The Democrats and all of Obama’s cronies did everything they possibly could to ensure that President Trump would never be elected. Since he took office they have done everything they can think of, including attacking his family and his 10-year-old son, in the attempts that he will fail. During it all President Trump has remained steadfast and continued knocking down win after win while facing unprecedented attacks.

Contact James Phillips by email at jphillips@sctonline.net