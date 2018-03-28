Community Calendar

April 1

New Friendship M.B. Church, 227 Johnson Town Rd., Walnut Grove, will hold their Annual Choir Day on April 1 at 2:00 p.m.

April 2

New Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, 1000 New Mount Calvary Rd, Lake, MS will host their Annual Spring Revival April 2-7 at 7:00 pm. nightly. Monday, Pastor Michael Pickens, Pleasant Gove Baptist. Tuesday, Rodney Young, SanRidge Baptist. Wednesday, Pastor Darrell Owens, Long Pine Baptist. Thursday, Pastor Millsap, Jerusalem Baptist. Friday, Pastor Dwayne Bloodshaw, Pilgrim Rest Baptist.

April 7

The annual meeting of the Sims Cemetery Association will be held at the cemetery on Saturday morning, April 7 at 8:00 a.m. If unable to attend, donations for maintenance of the cemetery may be mailed to Sims Cemetery Association, c/o Virginia Mangum, 4734 Blossom Hill Rd., Morton, MS 39117.

April 14

The Scott County Sheriff’s Dept. 12th Annual Golf Tournament will be held on April 14 beginning at 8:00 a.m. at the Forest Country Club. The Deadline for entry is April 5. For more information and registration contact Richard Gregory at 601-469-3223.

April 14

Benefit for Joann Myers. April 14 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 pm. at the Church Unity Assembly of God, 5046 Ringgold Rd., Forest, MS. Danny Bishop and The Gospel Echoes will be singing at 6:00 p.m. For information call 601-562-1905.