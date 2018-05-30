Community Calendar

Wed, 05/30/2018 - 11:09am

June 3

The St. Mark MB Church will be having our Men's Day Program on Sunday, June 3, 2018 at 2:00pm.  The speaker will be Deacon Charles Davis (Crystal Springs, MS).  Everyone is invited to be a part of this great program.

 

June 10

The annual meeting of the Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery Association will be at 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 10 at Liberty Baptist Church.

 

June 10

Forest United Methodist Church will have a reception for Rev. Trey Harper and family on Sunday, June 10, from 2:00 until 3:30 p.m. in the church Fellowship Hall to honor their service, love and friendship to the church and the community.

 

June 10

Scott Central High School Class of 1981 Reunion – July 14. Please contact Shelia (Gardner) Coan for more information 2683 Ridge Road – Columbus, MS 39705; rcoan5@msn.com; Facebook

 

