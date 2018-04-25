Arrest Report April 25

Wed, 04/25/2018 - 10:44am

The following persons were entered into the docket at the Scott County Detention Center April 12 - April 18. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Corey D Lewis, 39, 6924 Biscane Blvd Rex GA, Felony-Trafficking in Controlled Substances

April Deanna Littleton, 31, 6924 Biscayne Blvd Rex GA, Felony- Trafficking in Controlled Substances

Larry Burnham Shoemaker, 54, 10384 Clifton Rd Forest MS, Misd- Disturbing the Public Peace

Fredrick Russell, 35, 231 Jones St Forest MS, Misd- Drugs-Possess Marijuana in Motor

Joseph Pete Evans, 33, 6321 HWY 80 E Morton MS, Misd- Public Drunk

Matthew Blake Tyson, 24, 439 E 3rd St Forest MS, Misd- Drugs Possession Paraphernalia, Drivers License Suspended-Implied Consent, Insurance Failure to Show Proof Liability (SR)

Brian Sam, 59, 1197 Mills Rd Conehatta MS, Misd- Drivers License-Suspended-Implied Consent, Insurance-Failure to Show Proof Liability (SR)

Clyde Otis Lewis, 36, 506 Front St. Ext. Apt 2. Forest MS, Misd-Trespassing

Willie B Shepard, 54, 2543 Clifton Rd Forest MS, Misd-Contempt of Court

Carol McCoy Fortenberry, 55, 583 McCurdy Rd Morton MS, Misd-Disturbing the Public Peace, Assault-Simple, Assault-Simple, General Violations, Assault-Simple

Terrance L Patrick, 28, 89 Patrick Dr Forest MS, Misd- Drugs-Possess Marijuana in Motor

Henry Bennett, 48, 225 W Railroad St Newton M, Misd-Drugs-Possess Marijuana in Motor

Lafrank Antonio Boyd, 33, 1313 Esthes Mill Rd Walnut Grove MS, Misd- DUI First Offense, Drivers License-None Felony- Drugs-Poss Sched ll (Opium, Coccaine, etc)

Cleveland Perry Walton,43, 5320 Old Jackson Rd Forest MS, Misd- Careless Driving, DUI First Offens, Insurance, Failure to Show Proof Liability (SR), General Violations

Domingo Jabbar Deering, 28, 103 N Boykin St Morton MS,  Misd- Drivers License-Suspended-Implied Consent, DUI- Refusal to Submit to Test, Insurance, Failure to Show Proof Liability (SR), Drugs-Possess Marijuana in Motor

John Tubby, 25, Iberville Apt #J Forest MS, Misd- Contempt of Court, Public Drunk, Malicious Mischief/Vandalism

Paul Ray Thompson, 68, 3562 HWY 481 North Morton MS, Misd- Assault-Simple

Sharon Renae Thompson, 54, 3562 HWY 481 N Morton MS, MIsd- Disturbing the Public Peace

Lexi Marlana Covington, 32, 3562 HWY 481 Morton MS, Misd- Disturbing the Public Peace

Wayne Gregory Ramsey, 36, 3127 Greenfield Rd Pearl MS, Misd- DUI-First Offense

Kira Danielle Watkins, 33, 519 2nd Av Pelahatchie MS, Misd- Trespassing, Assault-Simple

Bobby Dewayne Sanders, 37, 1440 SCR 558 Pulaski MS, Misd- Larc-Shoplifting under $1000, Contempt in Court

Austin Lee Sanders, 35, 1426 SCR 558 Rd Pulaski MS, Misd- Drugs-Possess Marijuana in Motor, Drugs-Possession Paraphernalia, Contempt in Court

Florentino Betanco, 53, 1983 HWY 80 Forest MS, Felony- Drugs-Poss Cntrl Subst

Archie Lennnell Robinson, 47, HWY 501 S Forest MS, Misd- Fail to Comply w/ Officer Directing Traffic

Antoinette Guise, 27, 3880 HWY 501 South Forest MS, Misd- Drugs-Possess Marijuana in Motor

Jennifer Leann Lovett, 29, 3364 HWY 13 S Morton MS, Felony- Forgery-Uttering (Passing Forged Check,etc)

Jimmy M Frith, 41, 901 Red Bennett Rd Lena MS, Misd- DUI First Offense

Clarissa Nicole Spivey, 24, 531 S Third Av Forest MS, Misd- Assault- Domestic Violence

Jeremy Keith Pugh, 20, 266 Russell Community Rd Forest MS, Other- Indicted

 

