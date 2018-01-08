Arrest Report August 1

The following individuals were entered into the docket at the Scott County Detention Center July 9 – July 14. All individuals are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Leslie Ann Patrick, 31, 979 Oliver Dr, Forest MS, Contempt of Court.

Christopher David Graham, 36, 244 Moorehead Rd, Conehatta MS, Assault-Domestic Violence, Contempt of Court.

Charles Nolan Porter, 25, 1207 N Little River Rd, Forest MS, Hold for Investigation, Contempt of Court-Failure to Register as Sex Offender.

Jimmy Joe Knowles, 49, 4725 N Hwy 21, Forest MS, Disturbance of Family, Fail to Comply w/ Officer Directing Traffic.

Tray Lamont Skinner, 24, 1057 Homewood Rd S, Forest MS, Alcohol Possession Beer/Wine in Dry County, Drugs-Possession Marijuana First Offense.

Denny Henriquez, 22, 544 Ann St, Forest MS, Disorderly Conduct-Failure to Comply w/ Officer, Resisting Arrest.

Kevin Kennedy, 24, 2053 Waggoner Rd, Carthage MS, DUI First Offense, Careless Driving.

Machandy Lageorge Bobbit, 32, 933 STowers Rd, Forest MS, DUI First Offense.

Justin Lee Sistrunk, 24, 751 Mills Branch Rd, Pelahatchie MS, Disturbing the Public Peace.

Melvin Earl McClendon, 56, 90 W McClendon Ln, Forest MS, Contempt of Court, Assault-Simple, Hold for Investigation.

Billy James Johnson, 1699 Pea Ridge Rd, Forest MS, DUI First Offense, Speeding, Stop Sign-Running, Insurance-Failure to Show Proof Liability, No Tag.

Latonya Sherrell Ford, 28, 525 S 3rd Av, Forest MS, DUI First Offense, Drivers License-None, Insurance-Failure to Show Proof Liability.

Ronnie B. Haralson, 57, 6161 Lang Mills Rd, Forest MS, DUI First Offense, Insurance-Failulre to Show Proof Liability.

Calvin Earl Ealy, 37, 241 Pace Rd, Forest MS, Disturbance of Family.

Cartavious Summers, 18, 174 Main Street, Walnut Grove MS, DUI First Offense, Drugs-Possession Marijuana First Offense, Speeding, Insurance-Failure to Show Proof Liability.

Keairra Boyd, 24, 109270 Clifton Rd, Forest MS, Drugs-Possession Marijuana First Offense.

Kadesha Lewis, 24, 514 Bear Rd, Carthage MS, Disturbance of Family.

Johntae Body, 23, 598 Bobbit Rd, Forest MS, Disturbance of Family.

Stevie Wayne Fontaine, 44, 1429 Morton-Rankin County Line Rd, Morton MS, Contempt of Court.

Christopher Daniel Holifield, 32, 284 Stowers Rd, Forest MS, Disturbance of Family.

Ariel Chantel Hobson, 27, 725 Old Hwy 13 S, Morton MS, Trespassing, Stalking.

William Henry Gray, 21, 204 New Subdivision Rd S, Morton MS, Contempt of Court.

David Glen, 24, 650 Kalem Rd, Morton MS, Assault-Simple.

Elizabeth Chasity Martin, 22, 1309 Conehatta Rd, Lake MS, Bond Surrender on Previous Charges.

Terry Curtis Bullock, 51, 111 Lakeshore Drive, Brandon MS, Hold for Other Agency.

Courtney Covon Parhm, 32, 731 E 2nd Street, Forest MS, Drugs-Possession Marijuana First Offense.

Joyelle Shacrese Crook, 30, 660 N 4th Av, Forest MS, DUI Second Offense.

Jonathan Scott Littrell, 28, 3969 N Hwy 35, Forest MS, Drugs-Possession Schedule 1 (Heroin/Meth/etc).

George Jerome Keyes, 46, 119 Sims Rd, Raleigh MS, DUI Third or Subsequent Offense, Drivers License-None, Insurance-Failure to Show Proof Liability, Careless Driving.

Jeremy Jermaine Brantley, 37, 109 Payton Street, Trespassing, Disturbing the Public Peace, Public Drunk.

Jeffery Allen Freeman, 19, 529 Independence Rd, Morton MS, Court Order.

Denitra Wilson, 38, 106 Dixon Rd, Carthage MS, Contempt of Court.

Daviplazjsha Jashod Horne, 20, 90 Lyle Rd, Morton MS, Probation/Parole Violation.