Arrest Report August 29

The following individuals were entered into the docket at the Scott County Detention Center August 16 – August 21. All individuals are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Casey Clyde Stamper, 35, 888 Hillsboro Rd, Morton MS, Indicted-Indicted, CAPIAS-Poss Meth, CAPIAS Poss Marijuana, Drugs-Possession Cntrld Subst Felony.

Wendy Michelle Grantham, 39, 520 Old Hwy 13, Morton MS, Indicted-Indicted.

Tray Lamont Skinner, 24, 1057 Homewood Rd, Forest MS, MITTIMUS-MITTIMUS.

William Henry Gray, 21, 204 New Subdivion Rd, Morton MS, MITTIMUS-MITTIMUS.

Richard Bobbitt, Jr., 35, 1341 E 4th St, Forest MS, Drugs-Poss Cntrld Subst Felony.

W.J. Measells, 88, 710 McCurdy Rd, Morton MS, DUI Second Offense, Reckless Driving.

Kenneth Ray Kennedy, 65, 9879 Highway 21, Forest MS, Contempt of Court.

James Bell, 51, 10231 Road 773, Philadelphia MS, Drivers License-None, Insurance-Failure to Show Proof Liability.

Mary Lee Vivians, 52, MITTIMUS-MITTIMUS.

Aaron Lashun Parker, 26, 214 Main Street, Walnut Grove, MITTIMUS-MITTIMUS.

Stephanie Shuck, 41, Forest MS, Hold for Other Agency.

Tyrone Gates, 40, 1573 Greensboro Rd, Louisville MS, Disturbing the Public Peace.

Donnie Brownridge, 23, 791 W Banks St, Forest MS, Drugs-Possession Schedule II (Opium, Cocaine, etc).

William Ladal Russell, 30, 76 Sessums St, Morton MS, Drugs-Possession Marijuana in Motor, Drugs-Poss Cntrld Subst Misdemeanor.

Jeremie Lasheldon Gray, 29, 461 Gray Rd, Lake MS, DUI First Offense, Drugs-Poss Marijuana 1st Offense, Seatbelt Violation, Insurance-Failure to Show Proof Liability, Malicious Mischief/Vandalism.

John H. Mathis, 54, 8464 Hwy 28, Mize MS, DUI-First Offense, Drivers License-Suspended-Implied Consent, Insurance-Failure to Show Proof Liability, Tag None.

Tonya Gipson, 34, 858 Grant Johnson Rd, Morton MS, Arson-Other Mobile.

Joshua Morrow, 19, 151 Mars Hill Rd, Carthage MS, General Violations.

Brandon Devine, 18, 4246 Damascus Rd W, Walnut Grove MS, General Violations.

Franklin Perez, 28, 1162 S Main St, Forest MS, DUI First Offense, Insurance-Failure to Show Proof Liability, Child Restraint Violation, Drivers License-None.

Amy Nicole Trisler, 45, Bond Surrender on Previous Charges.

Herman Perritt, 60, 1424 Old Sawmill Rd, Lake MS, Disturbance of Family.

Sidney Kincaid, 63, 2223 Doc Webb Rd, Morton MS, Public Drunk.

Brittney Dawn Freeny, 23, 3118 Clifton Hillsboro Rd, Forest MS, Indicted-Indicted.

Johnathan Barber, 40, 1801 Cleveland St, Forest MS, Assault-Domestic Violence-Aggravated.

Shameron Jabrelle Jenkins, 24, 221 Oregon St, Greenville MS, Drugs-Poss Cntrld Subst Felony, Reckless Driving, Insurance-Failure to Show Proof Liability.

Leslie Ann Patrick, 31, 979 Oliver Dr, Forest MS, Disturbance of Family.

Jackie Ball Reed, 25, 2331 Norris Homewood Rd, Lena MS, Court Order.