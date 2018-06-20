Arrest Report June 20

Wed, 06/20/2018 - 9:59am

The following individuals were entered into the docket at the Scott County Detention Center June 8 – June 14. All individuals are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Courtney Jones, 27, 3195 Bealman Rd. Dekalb MS, Molesting – Touching Child for Lustful Purposes.

Christopher Daniel Holifield, 32, 284 Stowers Rd, Forest MS, Disturbance of Family.

Derrick Terrell Lewis, 30, 698 Bilbro Rd, Morton MS, Assault – Domestic Violence, Disorderly Conduct – Fail to Comply w/ofcr, Hold For Old Fines – Hold for Unpaid Balance.

Larry Earl Wilson, 65, 15369 Hwy 13 N, Lena MS, Trespassing.

Maurice Allen Williams, 29, 4986 Ringgold Rd, Forest MS, Disturbing the Public Peace.

Don Roberts, Jr., 51, 717 Kennedy Rd, Morton MS, Hold for Other Agency.

Joshua Dwayne Cates, 30, 6944 Hwy 481 N, Morton MS, Drugs-Poss Contrl Subst Felony.

Jeremy Terttez Harris, 23, 1378 E 7th St, Forest MS, General Violations.

Aaron Mosley, 19, 332 Gore Rd, Lena MS, Indicted.

Darrell Dewayne Walton, 48, 199 Ephesus Rd, Forest MS, Contempt of Court, Failure to Pay Fines/Restitution.

Rusty Squire, 51, 114 Pecan Circle, Quitman MS, General Violations.

Jimmy Joe Knowles, 49, 4725 Hwy 21 N, Forest MS, Court Order.

Nicholas Mecaslin Cole, 27, 1110 Mary St, Georgetown MS, DUI First Offense, Accident, Leaving Scene Attended Vehicle, Tag Switched, Hold for Other Agencies.

 

