Arrest Report March 28

Wed, 03/28/2018 - 10:56am
The following persons were entered into the docket at the Scott County Detention Center March 14 - March 21. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Christopher Patrick,41, 131 Wash Dr Forest, felony - drugs sale other
Jazlyn Renea Lindsey, 22, 112 Lindsey Rd Morton, misd - bond surrender on previous charges
Damion Terrell Shepard, 34, 7021 Midway Odom Rd Forest, misd - disorderly conduct, harassment general
Scott Fowler, 37, 595 Damascus Rd Walnut Grove, misds - bad checks, simple assault
Tommy Ray Ogletree, 34, 1951 Pine Grove Rd Walnut Grove, misds - contempt of court, hold for investigation
Billy Wayne Shoemaker, 57, 7595 Clifton Hillsboro Rd Forest, felonies - drugs possession sched I (heroin, meth, etc), drugs possession schedule I (heroin, meth, etc), other old fines
Kenneth Washington, 56, 2595 Hwy 21 North Forest, misd - DUI refusal to submit to test
James Evan Webb, 38, 5473 Hwy 501 Forest, misd - drugs possession sched I (heroin, meth,etc)
Brandi Leighann Jesmer, 21, 12021 Clifton Rd Forest, other - bond surrender on previous charges
Antonio Mcclendon, 45, 548 Mon Rd Forest, other - failure to appear, hold for other agency, misd - telephone harassment, felony - drugs possession control substances
Jeremy Chunn, 29, 10563 Hwy 481 S Pulaski, other - stolen property receiving - over $1000
Jeremy Brantley, 37, 103 Payton St Forest, misd - general violations
Lee Earl Patrick, 48, 1380 VFW Rd Hillsboro, misds - no drivers license, public drunk, alcohol possession of liquor
Cruise Smith, 28, 409 Lakefield Dr Pearl, misds - DUI first offense, drugs possession marijuana 1st offense, drugs possession paraphernalia
Deonte Williams, 19, 3854 Morton Rankin County Line Morton, misds - DUI other substance, no drivers license
Brian Keith Taylor, 36, 5100 Hwy 80 Forest, felony - DUI third or subsequent offense, misd - careless driving
Itayvion Pope, 18, 231 Pace St Forest, felony - robbery attempted armed, weapon, possess concealed w/o permit, other - hold for other agency
Michael Lyles, 56, 1070 Bankston Dr Forest, misd - DUI first offense
Serigo Meza, 28, 262 Oakdale Ave Morton, misd - DUI second offense
Brittany Henderson, 29, 621 Hampton Apt F Dr Jackson, misd - disorderly conduct failure to comply with officer
Haley Sistrunk, 27, 207 Owens Rd Morton, misd - assault simple
Tyler Odell Martin, 25, 3071 Harperville Rd Forest, misd - assault domestic violence
Terrance Artes Ealy, 23, 305 Pearl St Philadelphia MS, misd - Drugs possession Marijuana in Motor
David Samuel Singley, 32, SCR 463 Morton, felony - probation parole violation
Kayla Michelle Monk, 29, 408 Lyle Dr Morton, other - writ to take custody
Rex Gilber, 64, 2271 Old Jackson Rd Forest, misd - disturbance of family
Edgar Montoya, 30, 477 Battle Rd Forest, misd - disturbance of family
Brian Colby Dennis, 28, 2813 Old Hwy 80 Forest, other - hold for investigation, felony - accessory before the fact
Jermaine Hughes, 35, 1693 Hillsboro VFW Rd Forest, misd - larceny shoplifting under $1000
Kristy Dickerson, 33, 968 Line Creek Rd Morton, felony - probation/parole violation
Darryl Donald, 50, 169 Battle Rd Forest, felony - burglary nonresidence forcible
Austin Ray Thompson, 32, 205 Alfred Agee Rd Morton, misd - disturbance of family
Markita Shaney Rogers, 25, 7343 Hillsboro Ludlow Rd Forest, felony - embezzlement

