Arrest Report May 2

The following persons were entered into the docket at the Scott County Detention Center April 19 - April 25. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Cole Graffenread, 21, Homeless Morton MS, Misd- Malicious Mischief/Vandalism, Malicious Mischief/Vandalism

Damion Terrell Shepard, 35, 7021 Midway Odom Rd Forest MS, Other- Work program violation

Justy Alane-Rivers, 22, 400 Allenwood Dr. Carthage MS, Other- Mittimus

Christy Daninelle Fortenberry, 33, 111 Old Black & White C Forest MS, Other- Mittimus

Chasity Cylinda Ogletree, 33, 591 N Water Tank Rd Forest MS, Other- Mittimus

Emily Kay Henderson, 31, 2009 Gloria Dr. Pearl MS, Misd- Mittimus

Archie Lennell Robinson, 47, 3880 Hwy 501 S, Misd- Disorderly Conduct- Fail to comply with officer

Robert Destry Wilkerson, 303 SCR 481-1 Pulaski MS, Felony- Drugs-Poss Sched 1 (Heroin, Meth, etc)

Cordarrius Grayer, 20, 521 Eastview St. Forest MS, Misd- Drugs-Poss Marijuana 1st Offense

Shauntel Ydia Dawn Cruz, 28, 479 Battle Rd. Forest MS, Misd- Contempt of Court, Comtempt of Court, Infract- Careless Driving, Insurance, Failure to Show Proof Liability, Drivers License-none

Jeffery Jr Bradford, 37, 181 Neal Rd. Forest MS, Felony- Larc, All Other- Over $1000 (Grand Larceny)

Johnny Terrell, 49, PO Box 75 Union MS, Misd- Drugs-Poss Marijuana 3rd Offense

Boyce Catrell Slaughter, 28, 407 E MLK Dr. St. Forest MS, Felony- Indicted-Indicted

Micheal Paul Shoemaker, 43, 11744 Clifton Rd. Forest MS, Misd- Larc, All Other- Under $1000 (Pet)

Ronald Rivard, 47, 213 Southwind Dr. Richland MS, Misd- Disorderly Conduct-Fail to Comply w/Officer, Disturbing the Public Peace, Arrest, Resisting

Carlos Baltazar, 23, 406 Dummy Line Rd. Morton MS, Misd- DUI- First Offense, Drivers License- None, Insurance, Failure to Show Proof Liability, General Violations, General Violations

Sherry Coonce, 30, 483 S Anderson St. Forest MS, Misd- Drugs-Possession Paraphernalia

Larry Patrick, 29, 122 Beuleh Forest MS, Felony- Fleeing/Eluding in M/V Felony (pursuit)

Elie Smothers, 39, 598 Bobbit Rd. Forest MS, Felony- Assault-Domestic Violence, Aggravated, Misd- Contempt of Court, Other- Hold for Investigation

Robbie Dale Griffin, 45, 650 Kalem Rd. Morton MS, Misd- Child Neglect/Endangerment (Drug) Felony- Drugs-Poss Cntrl Subst

Angelo Lee Griffin, 37, Kalem Trailer Park Morton MS, Misd- General Violations, Felony- Drugs-Poss Sched (Heroin, Meth, etc)

Larry Earl Wilson, 65,15369 Hwy 13 North Lena MS, Misd- Disturbance of Family

Umeco Tremaine Turner, 27, 3934 King Rd Forest MS, Misd- Contempt of Court

Ronald Ray Emerson, 46, 1611 Old Hwy 80 Rd Forest MS, Felony- Drugs-Poss Cntrl Subst

Francisco martin, 25, 160 Pace St. Forest MS, Misd- DUI Second Offense, Drivers License-None, General Violations, Insurance, Failure to Show Proff Liability, Failure to Yield Right of way

Rhonda Jo Sellers, 39, 404 Creek St. N Raliegh MS, Felony- Drugs-Poss Cntrl Subst

Ralph Lofton, 61, 2091 SCR 558 Pulaski MS, Felony- Drugs-Poss Cntrl Subst

Quintaeus Dumas, 25, 240 Delie’s Way Forest MS, Felony- Drugs-Sale Cntrid Substance

Lepravis Deshawn Moore, 25, 999 Front St. Forest MS, Misd- DUI-Other Substance, Hold for Investigation, Felony- Fleeing/Eluding in M/V Felony (Pursuit), Weapon-Possession Firearm by Felon

Edward Charles Moore, 36, 88 North Water Tank Rd. Forest MS, Misd- Disturbance of Family

Perry Lee Barber, 64, 2341 Wardwick dr. Clearwater FL, Felony- General Violations

Rex Gilbert, 64, 2271 Old Jackson Rd. Forest MS, Misd- Disturbance of Family, General Violations

Derrick Dewayne Miller, 22, 7312 Blossom Hill Rd. Forest MS, Misd- Contempt of Court/Failure to pay fines/restitution

Kimberly Marie Seba, 37, 2915 S Ellisville Blvd. Av. Laurel MS, Misd- Fail to Appear

Chiral Rashae Stephen, 27, 10926 Hwy 489 Conehatta MS, Misd- Contempt of Court, General Violations, General Violations

Sherry Deering, 45, 329 Iberville Apts. APTQ Forest MS, Misd- Assault-Simple

Jonathen Odom, 27, 549 Haralson Lane Forest MS, Misd- Contempt of Court, Felony- Murder

Jeremy Lee, 27, 7785 Hwy 483 Ludlow MS, Misd- Disorderly Conduct/Failure to Comply

Jerius Leryan Tubby, 24, 111 Indian Hills Dr. Philadelphia MS, Misd- Public Drunk, Disorderly Conduct/Fail to Comply with Officer

Mauricio Neftali Jorge, 42, North 7th Ave. Forest MS, Misd- Disturbance of Family,