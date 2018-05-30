Arrest Report May 30

The following individuals were entered into the docket at the Scott County Detention Center May 17 – May 23. All individuals are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Warren Jones Jr., 56, 95 Goldmillion Rd, Walnut Grove MS, General Violations.

Carrie Hacker, 27, 4859 Hwy 481, Morton MS, Contempt of Court.

Sherry Rena Coonce, 30, 483 S Anderson Street, Forest MS, Bond Surrender on Previous Charges.

Gerkeldrick Marquese Ficklin, 18, 844 Donald Rd, Morton MS, Assault – Domestic Violence.

Kenneth Martin, 27, 401 Gould Rd, Brandon MS, Larceny – Over $1000 (Grand Larceny)

Lacarlo Markee Leonard, 41, 39 Acree St, Morton MS, MITTIMUS-MITTIMUS.

Ervin Wayne Smith, 50, 1378 E Seventh St, Forest MS, Reckless Driving, Fail to Comply w/ Officer Directing Traffic.

Steve Earl Patrick, 52, 1830 Hillsboro VFW, Forest MS, DUI First Offense.

Mateo Gomez Tomas, 27, 302 George Street, Forest MS, DUI First Offense.

Frank Hughes, 55, 64 N Water Tank Rd, Forest MS, Public Drunk.

Denitra Wilson, 38, 1180 Tarnell Rd, Granada MS, DUI Second Offense, Seatbelt Violation, Drivers License-none.

Chelsey Clingan, 20, 4859 Hwy 481 Rd N, Morton MS, Drugs-Poss Cntrl Subst – Felony, Contributing to Delinquency of Minor.

Willie Hughes, Jr., 34, 165 Edna Rd, Forest MS, Drugs-Poss Cntrl Subst Felony, Contributing to Delinquency of Minor.

Lessie Craddock, 37, 3217 Old Jackson Rd, Forest MS, Drugs-Poss Cntrl Subst Felony, Contributing to Delinquency of Minor.

Tyrese Devonte Windom, 18, 140 Hayes St Lot 2, Carthage MS, DUI Zero Tolerance for Minors(under 21 YOA).

Gasper Torrez Perez, 28, 806 Cleveland St, Forest MS, DUI First Offense, General Violations, Drivers License – None.

Jacques Lewis, 34, 933 Stowers Rd, Forest MS, Contempt of Court.

Kurt Singley, 31, 6670 South Anderson, Forest MS, Assault – Domestic Violence.

Dion Ratliff, 33, 46 Butane Rd, Morton MS, Writ to Take Custody.

Louis Alberto Figuera, 37, 1230 7th East St, Gulfport MS, Felony Indicted – Indicted.

Crandell McDonald, 40, Homeless, Forest MS, Writ to Take Custody.

Edgar Robert Diaz, 30, 477 Battle Rd, Forest MS, Public Drunk.