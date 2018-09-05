Arrest Report May 9

The following persons were entered into the docket at the Scott County Detention Center April 26 - May 1. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Charles Dewayne Loper, 21, 2715 S 18th St., Forest, MS, Grand Larceny, Poss Stolen Prop, Burglary

Zachery Holmes, 21, 205 S Brooks St, Pelahatchie, Child Abuse-Inflict Serious Bodily Harm

Chase Phillips, 34, 2240 SCR 538, Morton MS, WRIT to take custody

Edy Chim Reyes, 24, 477 Hillsboro, Forest MS, DUI First Offense, DL None, Failure Show Proof Insurance

Kelly Phillips, 18, 1004 S Little River, Forest MS, Larc-Over $1000(Grand Larceny)

Willie Ray Robinson, 38, 399 Norman Rd, Newton MS, Larc-Over $1000(Grand Larceny), Drugs-Possess Marijuana in Motor

Vuong Nguyen, 32, 209 New Ireland St, Newton, MS Disturbing the Public Peace, Failure Comply w/ Officer Directing Traffic, Stalking

Theo Martin, 43, 725 Old Homewood Rd, Forest MS, Assault-Domestic Violence

Melvin A. Roberts, 52, 1249 Harperville Rd Forest MS, DUI First Offense, General Violations

John Henry Nickson, 31, 2080 King Rd, Forest MS, Assault-Domestic Violence-Aggravated

Teresa Monique White, 29, 60 S Boykin St, Morton MS, Larc-Over $1000 (Grand Larceny), Contempt of Court, Drugs-Poss Marijuana 1st Offense

John Austin Newton, 30, 207 Magnolia St, Forest MS, Assault-Domestic Violence

Kendrick Donte Ficklin, 32, 408 Mon Rd, Forest, MS, DUI-DUI First Offense, Drivers License-None, Seatbelt Violation

Bobby L. Watts, 62, 745 Jack Lee Dr, Forest MS, Drivers License-None, Insurance-failure to Show Proof Liability, DUI First Offense, Speeding

Juan S. Pablo, 27, 126 Dummy Line Dr, Morton MS, DUI First Offense

Andres Pedro Baltazar, 31, 228 E Second St, Forest MS, DUI First Offense

Harold Land Jr., 47, 327 W Royal Chartares Square, Cordona TN, Assault Simple, Public Drunk

Reginald Gus Beasley, 30, 6241 Hwy 35 N, Forest MS, Larc-Over $1000(Grand Larceny), Disturbing the Public Peace

Joseph Pete Evans, 33, 6321 Hwy 80 E, Morton MS, Disturbing the Public Peace

William Brent Pinter, 36, 6654 Hwy 35 N, Forest MS, Disturbing the Public Peace

Billy Guy Allen, 72, 5259 Hwy 35, Forest MS, Disturbing the Public Peace

Mary Kathy Allen, 53, 5259 Hwy 35 N, Forest MS, Disturbing the Public Peace

Elbert Underwood, 74, PO Box 175, Sebastopol MS, DUI Other Substance, Insurance-failure to show Proof Liability, Accident-Leaving Scene-Attended Vehicle

Joshua Duran, 26, 448 E Browning Dr, Jackson MS, Vehicle Theft-Auto-Stolen Local/No

Chris Lee Warnsley, 36, 83 AC Thompson, Newton MS, Drugs-Possess Marijuana in Motor

Nathan Jabar Fulton, 35, 545 N Ann Street, Forest MS, Drugs-Poss Cntrld Subst (Specify) Misd, Hold for Other Agency

Dachrofsky Darrell Gunn, 34, 534 Ann St, Forest MS, Drugs-Poss Control Subst Felony, Hold for Other Agency, old Fines

Rodrick Tolliver, 48, 1018 Fifth St, Forest MS, DUI Second Offense, Careless Driving, General Violations, Drugs-Possession Paraphernalia, Drugs Possess Marijuana in Motor, Drivers License-Suspended-Implied Consent, Insurance Failure to Show Proof Liability

Christopher Udell Holloway, 28, 87 N Ratliff Rd, Morton MS, Probation/Parole Violation

Zarchery Martize Holloway, 26, 87 N Ratliff Rd, Morton MS, No information