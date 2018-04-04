Forest News

Happy Birthday:

April 11 Bertha Emmons, William Lee Fortenberry, Cheryl Rasco Smith, Bobbie Robinson, James D. Ramey, Jr., James McAdory, Jr., Sydney Leonard Mahoney, Beth Eason, Mamie Spencer, Kimberly Spencer, Peggy Brenton

April 12 Frances Madden, Helen Lewis, Susan Brantley, Martha May Tarrer, Carolyn Triplett, Mark Chambers, Michael Carter Gaddis, Woody Burt, Ron Buegel, David D. Tadlock, Robbie Sue Harrell

April 13 Bernice Wise, Hilda Crain, Sandra Durham, Lea Ann McMurphy Burns, Danny Williams, James E. Rushing, Dawn Windham, Dr. Jim Wright, Travis Wolverton, Brett Barton, Beverly Puckett

April 14 Joe Tadlock, Kathie Goodwin, Carnathan Driskell, Roy Noble Lee, Jr., Peyton Eady, Jr. Franny Thompson Camilletti, Kelly Lee Wells, Susie Tinnen, John Vincent, Kathy Wilbourne.

April 15 Dedra Garner, Johnny Gaddis, Steve McCann, Jessica Howard, Lucy Horton Mitchell, Bolon Tadlock

April 16 Mike Waltman, Janet Pryor Richardson, Randy Brown, Freddie Woods

April 17 Pearline Estes, Laura Walther, Joyce Woods, Beverly Scales, Debbie Jones, Kay Christopher Sherman, John Wedgworth, Ann Crosby, Brian Ricks, Adam Smith

Ben Kenna of Charlotte, North Carolina arrived Friday for a weekend visit in the home of his parents, Joey and Lynne Kenna. He enjoyed nephew Mack’s birthday party on Saturday as well as other Easter festivities with family and friends, including his mother’s birthday celebration on Sunday.

Randy and Cindy Reynolds continue to follow their son Luke and the University of Southern Mississippi Baseball Team. On Tuesday, they traveled to Oxford for the Southern/Ole Miss game and were joined by Randy’s sister, Phyllis Dilley and her husband Ricky of Southaven, as well as their daughter Erin.

Allen and Mitzi Breland spent Easter weekend in Oxford and enjoyed having as their guests son Jack and his wife Megan of Memphis. Allen and Jack attended the Arkansas/Ole Miss baseball series.

Norma Ruth Lee and Loren O. McKibbens enjoyed “catching up” during last weekend’s Jackson area hosted youth baseball tournament in which their grandsons played (different age divisions/locations).

Congratulations to Steven Lee and his Madison team, who made it to the Semi Finals of their age division “10 and Under,” playing in Brandon, and Spence Sims’ 12 and Under team, who lost in the finals to a Perdido, Florida team.

Elizabeth and Claudia Maron visited with the Sims and McKibbens families at Freedom Park in Ridgeland and witnessed Spence’s first of two homeruns with Uncle, Kib McKibbens of Tuscaloosa, grandparents, Ben and Loren McKibbens, and proud mom, Merridy McKibbens Sims and baby brother Tyke, all of Point Clear, Alabama. So glad that Spence’s first over the fence homeruns happened in Mississippi!! Happy memories!!

Please email your news to the column’s email address, maybethmo@aol.com. Hope to hear from you this week!!