Forest News

Happy Birthday:

May 30 Sandy Annis, Lisa Bustin, Tina Bustin Sorey, John P. Lynn, III, Kelly Scrivner, Gene F. Cummins, Karen Stevens, Linda Brantley, Leath Hunt, Stan Prevost

May 31 Joe Bradford, Mike Sturrup, Robert Edward Bliss, Bob Brown, Bonnie Gilbert, Michael Pippon, Jimmy Edward Wallace, Allie Mae Duncan

June 1 Dr. Kevin Reynolds, Gloria Sanders McRae, Ken Bramlett, Clint Floyd, Carol Smith, Gratz Myers, III

June 2 Betty Armstrong, Joetta Mathis, Ray Chancellor, Paula Taylor, Glenda Chambers, Lance Wooten, Meagan Gibson, Daphne Wilkerson, Lance Clark, Brian Irvin, Angie Tadlock, Nicholas Davidson, Anna Caroline Gray, Michael Brandon Jones

June 3 Ray Ezelle, June Simmons, Eulah Belle Boyles, Lacy Sharp, David Davis, Scott Credille, Evan Mangum, Jason McCaughn, Daniel Russum, Amanda Cox

June 4 Mrs. Charles Rogellio, Linda W. Nelson, Sandra Frost, Mindy Brown, Edna Earl Gibson, Jean Hawkins, Earlene Robinson Trolinger, Joel Gaddis, Bryce Poiver

June 5 Dr. Johnnie Smith, Debra Carpenter, Ellen M. Gentry, John Moore, Jimmie Smith, Ann Gibbs, Ann Abel, Pat Dilley, Frank Edmondson III, Bernice Posey, Ellen Gail Chancellor

Congratulations to Abby Hollingsworth, who recently graduated from Mississippi State University. She graduated cum laude with a BS in Psychology.

Those attending were her parents Dr. Jimmy and Sharon Hollingsworth, Anita Nettles, Ronnie and Peggy Harvey, Kristen Grace and Andrew Lee, Madeline Ezelle and Kaylyn Harvey. After the graduation ceremony, Jimmy and Sharon hosted a lunch at Abby’s house in Starkville. This fall Abby will be begin work on her Masters Degree in Clinical Mental Health Counseling.

Steve and Anne Gibson recently spent a week in popular Naples, Florida, visiting with Anne’s brother, Bill who was Steve’s roommate at Mississippi State University. Also visiting were daughter Katie and husband Jay Griffin with daughter, Taylor. Beautiful weather to enjoy the many fun places to eat and play in this wonderland for vacationers.

A host of family and friends attended and enjoyed the Saturday recital at New Liberty Baptist Church of the music students of Irene Martin and Emily Baker. Piano performances were by Blake and Brayden Hines, Christian Lewis, Kisty, Kylie, Brynnley and Lydia Powell, Lisa Biggert, Brooklyn Chisholm, Samantha Gardner, Lillie and Sam Bradshaw, Cali Tillman, Destiny Phillips, Gage Lee, Calei Gilstrip, Aleyna Ivy and Isaiah Goss, who also accompanied his mother Amanda Goss' vocal rendition. Violin performers were Lillie Bradshaw, Chloe and Sophia Lang. Ethan Powell and Parker Lang performed cello pieces.

Our condolences to the family and friends of Rev. Smith Sanders, who passed away last week.

Just learned that Forest High graduate “Janna” Margery Anna Edmondson Bridges passed away a few weeks ago. Many of you certainly will also remember her late mother and aunt, Doris Edmondson and Mary Katherine Knoblock Loyacano McCravey.

Happy to hear that the family of Martha Noble Lee Hassell reports positive progress from her recent treatment at the Shepard Center in Atlanta. Please continue to keep Martha and her family in your thoughts.

Congratulations to Luke Reynolds on being selected Conference USA Player of the Year as well as the conference Newcomer of the Year!!! We understand this is the first time one player has received both rewards. We have enjoyed following Luke and the Golden Eagles through the regular season and look forward to the post season.

Jim McCormick of Atlanta, Georgia, spent several days last week in Forest.

Gene and Dianne Walker were in Birmingham last week and enjoyed a visit with Christy, Paul, Grace and Thomas Cofer. They attended the Mississippi State game the opening day of the SEC baseball tournament in nearby Hoover.

David, Elizabeth and Claudia Maron and Stewart, Heather, Tom lll, Mollie, Steven and Michael Lee were all in Forest recently with Judge Tom and Norma Ruth Lee for the Scott County Sports' Hall of Fame event at which time Judge Tom was inducted into the 2018 Hall of Fame.

Visiting in Forest with Ben and Loren Ormond McKibbens over the Memorial Day Weekend were her two older grandsons, Steele and Spence Sims of Point Clear, Alabama. Proud grandparents attended the festivities in Fairhope last week, as both boys were recognized last week in their respective school programs for their 4.0 year’s average. They were later joined this week by Merridy McKibbens Sims, and her two younger sons, Trice and Tyke.

Special thanks to several out of town readers for their recent column comments. We noted recently the abundance of good area restaurants. Those attending upcoming reunions will be pleased to discover there are also nice local accommodations available—and with as friendly staffs as you’ll find anywhere. Impressive!! Do wish there were more options for pets, though actually there are a few available.

Please send your Forest news and comments to our column email address, maybethmo@aol.com. Look forward to hearing from you!!