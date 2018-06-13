Forest News

Happy Birthday:

June 13 Rusty Healy, Robin Risher, Dorris Nanny, Robbi Doherty, Joshua Benjamin Harris

June 14 Nan Elise Jacob, Donny McCrory, Rosemary Hopkins, Denise Shaw, Bitsey Halford Buegel, Janis Leaf, Roger Guyse, Susan Strebeck, Benjamin Steele Sims, Mark Harrell

June 15 Ronnie Davis, Tommy Burns, Vilenicia Thrasher, Olin Cooksey, Steven Gilbert, Steven Smith

June 16 Peggy Harvey, Linda Keemum, Jimmy Lynn Mayfield, Johnnie Mae Sawyer Jones, Lee Stegall, Tye Gaddis, Megan Mitchell Janezic, Randy Eason, Bayley Butler, Sue Williams, Sandra Duncan Shaw,

June 17 Dean Rutland, Debbie Sanders, Frances Halford Hellen, Harold Gary, Jimmy May, Jean Crotwell, Jeff M. Moore, E. Scott Graham

June 18 Ricky Earl Fortenberry, Mickey Hawkins, Duncan Beard, Lesa Chamblee, Zachary Rushing, Kenny McCrory, Danny Thomas, Ethan Warren, Abi Baggett

June 19 Irene Martin, James Graham, Kimberly Bradford, Mike Parks, Terry Bethea, Irma Sessions, Willie McTurner, Larry M. Smith, Sheila Rigby, Anita Chambers, Martha Thomas Smith, Tammy Stokes, Tyler Sorey

Many folks in Forest, and all around the state, became Chicago Cubs fans last Wednesday with the news that Luke Reynolds was drafted by the Cubs organization! Congratulations to Luke on being selected in the tenth round of the MLB draft. What an awesome story of perseverance and achievement for this outstanding young man. We will all be watching to see how the next chapter in Luke’s career unfolds.

Before leaving for the recent Fifth Circuit Judicial Conference in Austin, Texas, Judge Tom and Norma Ruth Lee attended the C Spire Ferriss Trophy Luncheon at the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame and Museum where their neighbor Luke Reynolds was honored as one of the outstanding nominees for the trophy. As the Lees traveled to Austin for Judges meetings, they were not surprised to have baseballs fans from other states discussing the success of Luke Reynolds from Forest. Another representation originally from Forest was attorney Tray Jones who was invited to make a surprise “Willie Nelson appearance” at the conclusion of the Judges’ dinner which actually took place at the Willie Nelson Recording Studio.

Robin and Zoe Brumfield went to Tennessee and Kentucky in early May to visit some Tennessee Walking horse stables and Standardbred horse stables, then after some down home BBQ, contra and square dancing in Murphreesboro, they toured the replica of the Kentucky Fried Chicken home, the Claudia Sanders house in Shelbyville, Kentucky, where they ate fried chicken (what else???) and then Zoe tried on Kentucky Derby hats in the boutique. Then off the next day to Louisville, Kentucky, where they rode the Belle of Louisville for a river tour while preparing for the Kentucky Derby. Then off to the races!! They watched all 12 races at Churchill Downs, cheering on the Derby winner, though it was a wet and rainy day. Their spirits weren’t dampened however as it was quite an experience meandering within 160,000 people in attendance. It was a once in a lifetime trip!

Barbara and Lamar Gatewood traveled to Olive Branch last Thursday for an overnight stay in the recently-built home of their daughter and her husband, Gayla and Shane Steed.

Rhett Mitchell was in town on business last week. Following visits with several, he returned to the coast last Wednesday.

Georgie McMullan spent the weekend with Dink and Edna Gibson and all enjoyed celebrating Edna’s birthday on June 4th. It seems we miscalculated and gave Dink and Edna credit for only 62 years together, when it was actually their 67th anniversary! Double Congratulations for those that five more years!!

We understand a good many Rebels from Scott County were at Ole Miss over the weekend for the Oxford NCAA Baseball Regional. Among those spotted were Noble, Paula and Roy Noble Lee, Darrell and Paula Brown, Sean and Krista Franklin, Allen Breland and Scott Palmer.

Once again it’s time for the big Bearcat Reunion fondly called “The Nabs and Coke Party!” The date is July 20-21 in Forest. This will be the eighth year that FHS graduates have gathered to celebrate. It starts with a 6:00 p.m. dinner on Friday night at Gatewood Gallery (Reservations required). Following dinner, the visiting moves to the Downtown Park where popular Duck Gumbo will again entertain. On Saturday morning, Jimmy Shaw opens his museum, Remember When, to visitors at 9:30. The Oak is opening for lunch for those who want to get a bite to eat before heading to the “original” Nabs Party at Kats Kave starting at 1:30 p.m. Come join the fun in any or all of these activities which are organized by friends of the Forest High School Reminiscing Site.

We appreciate your participation in the past seven years. It’s such a thrill to see how many of you return to our hometown each year to celebrate our roots.

NOTE: Reservations for the Friday night dinner MUST be made by Friday 13th of July! Please sign up on the FHS Reminiscing Site (you can find that on Google) or by contacting Kaye Hodges (901 481 0001) or John Roby (601) 613-5615.

Thanks to several who wrote to check on Camp Hollymont. Western Carolina was hit hard by recent flooding, but the Asheville School and Hollymont seem to be fine!! Despite what is said to have been the worst flooding in over ninety years, Central Staff welcomed excited counselors on Sunday, and all seems to be running smoothly.

Today’s the day!! Book Club will meet today, Wednesday, June 13 at 2:00 p.m. at the Forest Library. New members are welcome. Come and join the fun! Call 601-469-1481 for more information.

Ben and Loren McKibbens were in town Wednesday and Thursday, followed by a stop over in Birmingham, Alabama, on their way to Black Mountain, North Carolina. They look forward to visiting campers, Loren Jane Roper of Mountain Brook, Alabama and Claudia Ruth Marin of Madison, who arrive Sunday for the Opening Session.

