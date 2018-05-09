Locals View Television Memorials for Aretha and McCain

We join other Americans and world citizens in celebrating the lives and contributions of two American icons who recently transitioned to Heaven and were remembered and honored Friday and Saturday before Labor Day. Both earned many accolades for their work for the good of all Americans.

Please continue to remember the families of the Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin, and the American Peace Maker (King of Strength) Senator John McCain.

Senator McCain was remembered for his willingness to get into the arena and to fight for the values and virtues of our country. Queen Aretha was remembered for her generous musical, civil rights, and religious contributions to make this a better place for all of us.

Peace be with Queen Aretha and King John who will be remembered as remarkable Americans and trailblazers. Their legacies will live on!

Aretha “Ree Ree” Franklin transitioned Thursday, August 16th in her Detroit home. Her music touched many and her genre ranged from gospel to jazz to opera to rhythm and blues. She celebrated life with her music and earned 18 Grammy Awards; and she performed at inaugurations of Presidents Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton and Barak Obama.

She also performed for Pope Francis and received Presidential Medals from President Bush and other presidents. Aretha was dubbed the “voice of civil rights and feminism.” She was the first woman to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Aretha was remembered by former President Obama as “helping us feel more connected to each other, more hopeful, more human. And sometimes, she helped us just forget about everything else and dance…the gift of her music remains to inspire us all.”

A light went out when she transitioned but she left many traces of love and light through “Respect”, “Ain’t No Way”, and “Natural Woman”. Our prayers are with her family especially her children and grandchildren, friends and fans!!! Rest in peace Queen Aretha! As angels sing you to your eternal home!

Millions across the world paid tribute to Senator John McCain who was remembered and memorialized for three days — Thursday, Saturday and Sunday, including the tribute Saturday at the National Cathedral in Washington.

There were three presidents among those honoring McCain’s life and legacy where he was remembered as a war hero, prisoner of war, lion of the Senate and “exemplar of values of duty to his country.” He was also described as one who made us better, and one whose principles transcended politics.

We will remember Senator John McCain’s life as “an extraordinary man, warrior, statesman, and patriot who embodied so much that is best in America.” His daughter, Meghan McCain, described her father as “a great fire who burned bright and many Americans stood in the warmth and light of his fire.”

He was remembered as “a great defender of America’s character.” Our prayers are with McCain’s family especially his wife, Cindy, mother Roberta, and children. Rest in peace Senator McCain as angels accompany you to your eternal home!

Our prayers continue to be with our readers who are facing health challenges. We ask for your prayers for Mrs. Jo Taylor, Mrs. Roseann Lynn, Mrs. London Thompson, Mrs. Denise Jones, Mrs. Annie Earl Hornsby, Mr. Graden Crimm, Mr. and Mrs. Mitchell (Mary) Nichols, and Mrs. Flo Chambers.

We enjoyed Concord M. B. Church’s Fall Revival Services held Monday through Thursday nights and especially enjoyed the challenging messages from Evangelist Rev. Sheldon Thomas. He encouraged all in attendance to “notice how God works when we are plugged into the Word.” Beautiful music accompanied the nightly programs. Rev. Henry Patrick is Concord M. B. Church Pastor.

Legacy Mentoring Parents are reminded of the upcoming September 9th (2nd Sunday) meeting to be held at the Slaughter Library at 4:00 p.m. All mentoring parents are requested to attend.

Save Our Youth Through Community Action Stakeholders are reminded of the September 17th noon luncheon meeting at the Slaughter Library.

Happy Grandparents’ Day to Grandparents!! Let’s celebrate ‘Our Day’ the second Sunday in September. This year the special day is September 9th !!

Birthday greetings to September babies, namely, Eleanor Longmire and Larissa Ringo (1), Mary Johnson (3), Deonte Harper, Cornelius Burks and Vanario Youngblood (7), Deloise Darby and Bonnie Stowers (8), and Susie Ickom (9).

Answer to Quiz Teaser # 459: Forest native and graduate of Forest High School and East Central Community College Derrick Qualls is now Highway Patrolman Derrick Qualls. He has been assigned to work in Scott County and other surrounding counties. We welcome him!

Quiz Teaser #460: Which Scott County native and Sebastopol graduate served 22 years in active military duty and is now serving as Nurse Practitioner at Howard University in Washington, D. C.?