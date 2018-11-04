The Message

Are you losing sleep? Worried? Stressed?

Do you need joy, peace, and assurance in your life today?

“When anxiety was great within me, your consolation brought joy to my soul, O Lord.” (Psalm 94:19)

“Therefore do not worry about tomorrow…” (Matthew 6:34)

“You see, if you worry about tomorrow, you are trying to live tomorrow today!” Joseph Prince.

When discouragement hits the hardest in our lives, it’s usually right before a big breakthrough miracle. Why? It’s because the devil fights to distract us and distract our focus from God to our problems. He desires for us to throw our hands in the air and quit believing for our miracle thinking it will never happen. Friends, we must recognize the schemes of the devil and turn our discouragement into joy!

We should choose to give thanks when we are facing adversity on every side (even though it doesn’t feel good). Yes, we should rejoice and trust that our God will not abandon us, but will bring victory to our situation. We mustn’t give up! Does joy and peace come easy in a storm? No! It becomes a choice. Joy, peace, and assurance (confidence in God) are weapons to fight the enemy and receive victory!

Let’s recognize that those attacks of overwhelming discouragement and hopelessness are usually right before our miracle answers. Just as a beautiful rainbow appears after a big storm, our blessings are usually right around the corner.

Again friends, don’t give up! Let’s be determined to fight and win the battle of discouragement with joy, peace, and assurance. Worshiping God with a heart of thanksgiving is also a vital weapon that defeats the devil! When we pour our hearts out to God in love through thankfulness and worship, the devil will flee!

Thankfulness births joy, which is a weapon to fight the devil! Our thankfulness and joy can and will dissolve discouragement!

“The joy of the Lord is your strength.” (Nehemiah 8:10)

“The Lord has done great things for us, and we are filled with joy.” (Psalm 126:3)

“I declare God’s incredible blessings over my life. I will see an explosion of God’s goodness, a sudden widespread increase. I will experience the surpassing greatness of God’s favor. It will elevate me to a higher level than I ever dreamed of. Explosive blessings are coming my way. This is my declaration.” Joel Osteen.

Whether you agree with Joel or not, it’s important to confess God’s goodness with your lips. That’s your faith operating. And “Without faith, it’s impossible to please God!” (Hebrews 11:6)

Let’s pray and give thanks, no matter how bad it may seem at the moment, and watch joy, peace, and assurance rise up within us! Remember, you’re not thanking Him that your life is terrible, but instead you’re thanking Him that He has your life in His hands and will answer your prayers! Storms are only temporary, so let’s look for our spiritual “rainbow” (blessings). Thankfulness!