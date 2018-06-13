Midway News

Father’s Day Banquet is June 17

Good News: Midway M. B. Church will began hosting the Youth Feeding Program for all that are 18 and under on Wednesday, June 13, 2018 starting at 11:30 a.m. Any child no matter where you live is invited to attend and receive a free hot lunch. For more information you make contact Delie Shepard 601-507-0992 of Deacon Tevin Nickols at 601-405-7384

Our beloved pastor, Rev. Ronnie Devon Whittington was eulogized on last Saturday at Jones Chapel Missionary Baptist church. The mistress of ceremony was Tammy Cobb. Scriptures: Chelsea Ross read from the Old Testament, and Rev. Kenneth Clayton read from the New Testament. Prayer was by Bishop Dexter Leflore, Sr. Deacon Tevin Nickols of Midway M. B. Church sang “I won’t complain”. Midway M. B. Church rendered a selection led by Tamara Banks and Martez Nickols, “ Spirit break out” and “I will wear a crown led by Pam Banks. Valerie Leflore sang, “I Learned how to live Holy.” His aunt, Pastor Earnestine Carter read his obituary. Remarks were made by his aunt, Francis’s sister, Moderator Johnny Barnes, and other friends. Special remarks were made by Rev. Wesley Griffin, Associate Minister of Midway M. B. Church on Rev. Whitting’s role as being his pastor. Acknowledgements were read by Chelsea Ross and lastly the eulogy was delivered by Rev. Whittington’s pastor, Rev. Kelly Miller. His topic was, “Your life between the dash, Your birthday till your death date. Delie Shepard provided the DVD of his life with his family that was shown prior to his services on Saturday. Myrick Funeral Home of Carthage was entrusted with providing his arrangements. His interment was at Pilgrim’s Rest M. B. Church, Carthage, MS.

Sympathy is given to the Thompson and Stowers family in the passing of Roosevelt “Jack” Thompson. He was eulogized on last Saturday at Greater Deliverance COGICl. His interment was at Midway M. B. Church Cemetery, 5860 Midway-Odom Road, Forest. Rev. Daniel Littleton delivered the eulogy.

Sympathy is given to the Holifield family in the passing of Hope Holifield because of an automobile accident. She was eulogized on last Sunday at Lynch Chapel United Methodist Church. Remember the family in your prayers.

Sympathy is given to the Craft family in the passing of Rosezina Craft. She was eulogized on last Wednesday at Good Hope Baptist Church. Her interment was in the church cemetery. Rev. Curtis McAfee delivered the eulogy. Mistress of Ceremony was Rosie Kersh.

Sympathy to the Tucker family in the passing of T. J. Tucker. He will be eulogized on Saturday, at 1:00 p.m. at Murray Temple COGIC, Hillsboro. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home are entrusted with his arrangements.

Sympathy to the Gilmore Family in the passing of Lodena Gilmore. Her services will be Saturday, at Harmony M. B. Church, Lena, MS. Her interment will be in the church cemetery. Her arrangements are entrusted to Holifield Funeral Home.

Sympathy is given to the Denham Family in the passing of Shavez Denham. His arrangements are incomplete at my deadline. Holifield Funeral Home is entrusted with his arrangements.

Sympathy is given to the Jones family in the passing of Walter Jones. His arrangement is entrusted to Holifield Funeral Home and his arrangements are incomplete at my deadline.

Father’s Day Banquet will be June 17th, immediately after service. You are asked to fill out registration sheets, to give an indication of how many will be attending the Banquet. Each female 18 and over is asked to fill out the registration sheet and make their donation. The colors for that day will be black and silver or light grey. Pictures will be taken of each father and his family. Delie Shepard will oversee the program.

The Century Family Reunion venue. Friday’s registration and the Meet and great with supper will be held at Midway Missionary Baptist Church Fellowship Hall. Registration will start at 5:00 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. Saturday Night events will be held at Reach One on One in Forest. Picnic will be Sunday at Roosevelt State Park 12 p.m. – 4 p.m., June 24, 2018. We are gearing up for great attendance. The Reunion is at home where all the people originated from that started the reunion in the Sixties. If you need more information or a printed copy of the registration blank call or text Delie Shepard at 601-507-0992.

Our sick list consists of; Doris Holifield, Willie Rogers Johnson, Travis Ward, Willie Peavy, Percy Parker, Frank James Boyd, Mack Arthur Robinson, Percy Shepard, Charles Bradford, David Parrott, Billy Strong, Dale Lewis, Miranda Washington, Mandy McBeath, Chenelle McBeath, Sarah J. Johnson, Addie Zell Harris, Juanita Banks, Katie Mae Kincaid, Mattie Holifield, Maggie Smith, Freda Ward Patrick, Linda Parrott, Vasherer Ficklin, Minnie Strong, and Nettie Kennedy.

Our care facility residents include; Oliver Holifield, Bedford Care in Newton; Johnny “Shug” Owens Bedford Care Newton; Billy Frank Williams Bedford Care in Newton; and Jerome Banks The Manor, Forest.

You may reach me Delie Shepard at 601-507-0992 or email me at dshep10399@bellsouth.net. You may fax me at 601-625-0992.