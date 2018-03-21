Morton News

Announcements: A Basic Sewing Class will be held at Excel Learning Center, 383 South Fourth Street, Morton, on Tuesday, March 27, 6-7:30 p.m. Sewing machine skills will be used, with instructors Marie Harman and Shelly Bump, by making a simple pair of children's shorts or pants with an elastic waistband. Participants are asked to bring a pair of shorts/pants to use as a pattern. The fee is $15 and will cover the expense of all materials. Class is limited to six and those interested should register by coming to the office or calling 601-732-1800.

Morton Chamber of Commerce sponsored 30th Anniversary of the Career Women’s Luncheon will feature speaker, Rev. Dr. Connie Mitchell Shelton, of The MS Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church. The event will be held at 12 noon, Wednesday, April 25 at Morton Activities Center, 230 Farris Park Road. Tickets are $15 each and must be ordered by April 19. Remittance should be sent to Morton chamber of Commerce, P. O. Box 530, Morton, MS 39117.

Congratulations to: ECCC freshman, Chandler Denton of Morton on being among the students, selected by a vote of the Student Body Association, as “Class Favorites”.

To: Eliska Chambers on being announced as Roosevelt State Park February Employee of the Month.

To: Those lovely winners, in their group divisions, at the 2018 Miss Morton Pageant. Jr. Miss Morton winner, Patricia Adcox (also winner of the Brandi Booth Memorial Award); Teen Miss Morton, Emily Abigail Moore’ Petite Miss Morton, Anna Kate Goree; Pre-Teen Miss Morton, Harley Grace Windham; Little Miss Morton, Ella Grace Cooper; and Tiny Miss Morton, co winners, Nik’Alyn Taylor Adams and Michelle Cole. These beauties and the runner up winners are all so lovely that this reporter is happy that the decision wasn’t mine to make. Morton has always had beautiful pageant contestants.

Prayers and concern for: Bonnie Chestnut Ivy, Katie Shirley, Chris Phillipson and continued concern for Jennie Ruth Patrick, Derick Hudson and Henry O’Cain.

Sympathy to the families of: Robert E. McCurcy, Christopher Nathan McCurdy, Jason A. Moncrief and Bruce Michael Reiss, Sr.

Travelin’, visitin’ and such: Travel news has been rather slow this week due to Spring Holidays. We do realize that there were many nice vacations and family outings, but unless you readers wish to share by letting us know we can’t print them.

Mel and Frisky Roland were among the many MSU Basketball fans attending the first round of the men’s NIT Tournament played at the MSU “HUMP” on Wednesday. On Saturday Mel and Brian attended the “Sold Out” women’s NCAA first round game at the “HUMP”. Both of the teams won their games and the men advanced to play Baylor in the second round and won. The women played at MSU again on Monday.