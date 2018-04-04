Morton News

Announcements: In the celebration of Library Week 2018, an exhibit of photography by Pascagoula resident, photographer Jeff Baldock, Creative Visions is displaying his latest “Downtown by Night” series at the Forest Library on Tuesday, April 10, beginning at 5:30 p.m. followed by a presentation at 6:00 p.m. Heavy hors d’oeuvres will be served throughout the evening. Sponsored by the Friends and staff of Forest, Lake, Morton and Sebastopol public libraries and the Forest Community Arts, the featured artist will present his own vision of the Library Week theme: Discover your passions and achieve your goals at the library.

A Chicken Plate Meal Fundraiser ($6. per plate) will be held at Excel Learning Center on Thursday, April 19 from 10:30 a.m.-12:30. This “take out/dine in” meal will consist of fried chicken strips, baked beans, coleslaw, a cookie and beverage. All proceeds go to provide the educational programs offered by Excel, 383 South Fourth Street, Morton. For more details and to acquire ticket purchase information, call 601-732-1800 or go by the office.

This columnist would like to offer our family’s personal appreciation to the “Scott County Times” for the insert of appreciation for all of the First Responders, Law Enforcement and Firefighters in Scott County. Publishing their faces/responsibilities make them real to our county’s residents. They are our family, neighbors and dedicated servants. Thanks go out to each of you.

Congratulations to: Scott Central graduate, Victoria Vivians, a senior on the MSU women’s basketball team on being named to two All-American teams. Her four year career ended with a trip to the NCAA National Tournament Final Four where the team suffered a heart breaking last second loss to Notre Dame. The “Dawg” devoted fans are still extremely proud of the exciting journey led by the teams efforts.

To: Garrett Griffin, the face behind our beloved MHS mascot “Payne the Panther”. He will be turning in his paws in May as he graduates with the MHS Class of 2018. He has accepted a position with the Mississippi Braves baseball team and will be filling the shoes of “Trusty” the mascot for the Braves Games, kicking off the 2018 season on April 5th at Trustmark Park. Garrett’s future plans are to attend Jones Junior College in the fall where he also has plans to tryout to be mascot for the Jones Bobcats. He is the son of Michael and Kendred Griffin and ends his four years as “Payne the Panther”.

Prayers and concern for: All military personnel, John Eichelberger of Atlanta-MHS graduate, and continued concern for Bonnie Chestnut Ivy, Derick Hudson, Jennie Ruth Patrick, Kelly Langford, Kyle Roland Sybil and Lee Anne Livingston Palmer.

Sympathy to the families of: Debbie French, Jerry E. Hunter and Robby Carl Thompson.

Travelin’, visitin’ and such: Kathy Warren was joined by Todd and Angela Warren of Brandon, Brent, Tracy and Madyson Warren of Conehatta at Rib Cage Restaurant for a pre-Silver Anniversary (25th) Celebration for Todd and Angela prior to their departure on an Anniversary Cruise.

Gail Griffin, Diane Kirk, Shirley Sawyer, Kathy Warren and Helen Watkins of the Morton MHV Club represented the Scott county MHV Council during the meeting of the Scott County Supervisors for the signing of the Proclamations declaring April, Blue Ribbon month for recognition of Child Abuse and also in recognition of MHV Week from April 16-20.