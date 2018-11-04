Morton News

Announcements: The We Care Missions Food Distribution dates for April, the first date was Friday, April 6 the remaining date is Friday, April 20 from 10:00 a.m.-12 noon at the Fellowship Hall of Morton United Methodist Church, 29 Church Street. To participate all households receiving food must be certified/re-certified and produce all required documents for each member of the household.

Excel Learning Center will offer a CPR Class on Saturday, April 21 from 9 a.m.-12 noon. Sister Pat Clemen, RN, BSN will be the instructor. The fee for this class is designed for those planning to become certified in CPR or those seeking renewal of their CPR certification. The fee for The Heartsaver CPR/AED class is $35. due by April 16. For more information or to register go by the office, 383 South Fourth Street, Morton or call 601-732-1800.

Morton’s 1st Annual Hometown 5K Run/Walk will be held at Farris Park on Saturday, April 28. For more details concerning times, age groups, etc. contact Lisa Alford at 601-665-3992. Entry fees are $20. including a T-Shirt (due by April 13)-RaceDay fees are $25, cash only.

The Morton MHV club wishes to express appreciation to Morton Mayor, Gerald Keeton for attending the club’s April meeting for the signing of the Proclamations naming April 16-20 MHV Week and April as Blue Ribbon Month against child abuse.

Congratulations to: Those Morton MHV club members who won Ribbon Awards at the Scott County MHV Cultural Arts Exhibit. Winning overall Sweepstakes awards were: Bobbie Hodges, Crochet Afghan and Scarf (other fiber craft); Cathy Johnson, Wreath; Darlene Register, Oil Painting and Photograph; Frisky Roland, Creative Fashion Accessory (jewelry pendant). Blue Ribbon awards were: Shelly Bump, (6) Painting, Crochet, Creative Craft, Photography, Fashion Accessory and Toy; Cathy Johnson, Flower Arrangement; Kisty Powell, (4) Other Fiber Craft, Creative Art, Holiday Decoration (St. Patrick and Christmas); Darlene Register, Photograph; Helen Watkins, Pottery (cross decoration) and Fused Glass Jewelry (pendant). Also congratulations to all award winners from the other clubs represented in the Scott County MHV Council. All Sweepstakes winners are eligible to advance to the MHV State Council Cultural Arts Exhibit to be held on the MSU Campus in May. Frisky Roland, representing Scott County Council, was a Sweepstakes winner in the Fashion Review held during the Capital Area Meeting, Warren County on the campus of Hinds Community College, Vicksburg. Her award was issued in the Clothing Selection Women’s Division, Semiformal or Formal. Her award also gives eligibility for modeling in the Fashion Review at MHV State Council.

To: Katie Rae Parker, 2018 Toddler Miss Morton

To: Students representing ERA on competing in the MS History Bee State Competition. Tyler Betts, 3rd Place, Ethan Crain, 2nd Place and Jackson Harper, 1st Place and declared Varsity Champion.

To: The ERA Varsity History Bowl Winning Team in the MS History Bowl State Championship; Team members, Thad Webb, Jackson Harper, Claire Reeves, Will Blossom and Andrew Stewart. They are eligible to advance to the National History Bowl in Washington, D.C.

Prayers and concern for: James White, Lynda Harvey and continued concern for Derick Hudson, Jennie Ruth Patrick, Bennett Arthur Massey and John Eichelberger.

Sympathy to the families of: Charlie David “Rubie” Frith, Bunny Posey Thompson, Infant Gavin Scott Harrell, Choyce D. Rutherford, Ronnie Sudduth and Harold Burnett Blaylock (request of the Melvin Rolands).

Travelin’, visitin’ and such: Those Scott County MHV members attending the Capital Area Meeting hosted by the Warren County Council at the Hinds County Community College, Vicksburg were: Betsy Comfort, Myra Davis, Bobbie Hodges, Cathy Johnson, Mae Lee, Frisky Roland, Shirley Sawyer, Kathy Warren and Helen Watkins all of the Morton MHV Club. The Theme “Repurpose, Reuse and Refresh” was an inspiration to follow those instructions beginning with tables decorated with fresh flowers in juice bottles sporting beautiful labels. Attendees were welcomed by Jan Daigre, Warren County Circuit Clerk, MHV updates were presented by Lynda Smith MHV State President, Pontotoc County, Dr. Paula Threadgill, Associate Director of MSU Extension and Dr. Sherry Surrett, Head of Central R & E, Raymond. The program on the theme was presented by Peggy Callaway, Warren County Master Gardener and Virginia Whittington, Warren County MHV and Master Gardener with an outstanding demonstration on the repurpose/reuse of many common items found in the attic and shop/shed by making them into wonderful decorative useful items to enjoy or gift to those we love. They refreshed many of those common items (those that we just can’t throw away) by placing plants as terrariums and mostly for the planting of and nourishing the easy to grow succulents. Delicious refreshments were served for breakfast treats and during the break. Morton MHV’ers lucky to win door prizes were: Betsy Comfort, Myra Davis, Kathy Warren and Helen Watkins. Correction, Betsy Comfort was among the Scott County MHV members at the signing of the Proclamations for MHV Week and Blue Ribbon Month by the Scott county Board of Supervisors, her name was inadvertently ommitted.

Joe and Ann Patrick and daughter Beverly Clark were pleased to have relatives in town for an extended visit. Daughter/sister Joe of Lithonia, Georgia, great granddaughter/niece Zoe Ampy and her father Derrick of Virginia were among those in town for this visit and family gathering.