Morton News

Announcements: Reminder - there will be no MHV Leader Training/County Council Meeting in June.

June is Dairy Month: Did you know that Children ages 2-8 require 2.5 servings of dairy a day, while those ages 9-18 require 3 servings a day? A serving is 8 ounces of yogurt or milk and 1.5 ounces of cheese. Mississippi has 80 grade A dairy herds. There were 9,000 milk cows in the state in 2017 and Mississippi dairies contributed a $26 million value of production.

Mark your calendars for an exciting event called “Christmas in July” which will be held on Wednesday, July 25 from 9:30 a.m.-12 noon at the Newton County Extension office, 29 Seventh Street, Decatur. Cost for registration is $10. Dr. Jim DePrince will be demonstrating new ways to use floral material in decorating the dining area and the home for the holidays. Refreshments will be served and participants will receive new holiday recipes. To register call 602-635-7011.

The Friends of Morton Public Library regret that the meeting scheduled for Thursday, May 17 was postponed due to environmental issues in the building. A new date will be provided in the future.

Congratulations to: All graduates from Kindergarten (probably the most exciting step stone along the path of life) through all other advancements up to graduate and doctorate level. We take pride in each of you and wish success and contentment in your future endeavors.

Prayers and concern for: Isi Castillo, School Shooting Victims, Natural Disaster Victims and continued concern for Arthur Massey, Sammye Jean Webb, Shelba Breedlove, Mary Helen White and Patsy Stuart.

Sympathy to the families of: Doris Hart (aunt of Lynda Harvey) and Sheree Merchant Crosby (daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. J. Howard “Doc” Merchant formerly of the Forkville community).

Travelin’, visitin’ and such: Prayers for travel blessings go with the scores of graduates, their families and friends who will probably be enjoying “Senior Trips” or having interviews and seeking employment. To report on each of these without including all would be impossible. Godspeed... from this columnist.

Sittin’ and thinkin’: As the Memorial Day Holiday wraps up the names and faces of so many dear friends flash through the pages of my memory album. During the MHS year of 1950-51 the local National Guard Unit was called to duty in Korea. Many of our students and some faculty were among those called to serve and protect us from the loss of freedom with the threat of a Communist power invading our nation. With due respect to those who might be left out, these are some of those remembered: Willie B. Register, Billy Harvey, The Smith boys (Benny and Cliff), teacher/coach Clarence Harrison as leaving a sad vacant feeling in the atmosphere of the campus. Luckily all returned safely (Coach Harrison was wounded but survived). Most are gone now, but their service and sacrifice in the interruption of high school dreams linger and deserve the most distinct honor and respect during this most important weekend/day of the USA Calendar Year!