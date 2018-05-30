Pleasant Hill News

By PEGGY LEWIS,
  • 364 reads
Wed, 05/30/2018 - 10:47am

Memorial Day it is!

 

Announcements: Basic Calligraphy Class are being offered at Excel Learning Center in Morton Ms. beginning on Tuesday, May 22, 2018. Classes will be held three Tuesdays 6:00-7:30 from May 22 to June 5th. Fee for the class is $25. For more information 601-732-1800.

Also, Summer Camp will be offered. Call for more information.

The Scott County Women’s Auxiliary will present their 16th Annual Hat and Tea Show to be held on June 9th 2018 at 5:00 p.m. at the District Building.

MT. Carmel M.B. Church will be in Revival this week.

Morton Vocational/Bettye Mae Jack School Reunion July 5, 6, and 7 2018 for more information call Johnnie M Jones 601-732-6564 John Kennedy 601-829-9089 Carl R Lucas 601-366-3134.

Congratulation To: Mr. and Mrs. Jimmie Lewis who will be celebrating 26 years of martial bliss on May 29, 2018.

Prayers and Concern For: Bridgett Townsend and Inez Boyd Sympathy to the families of Eliza Griggs and Eddie Graffree.

Food For Thought: Memorial Day — For most is a three-day weekend, filled with bar-b-que’s and picnics. A time to get away from the normal humdrum of the week. For others it’s the beginning of summer, a time to look towards the long lazy days and a time to plan your summer get-away. Though for some, Memorial Day holds a different meaning. It is a day unlike any other. People come together in their communities, towns etc., to place flowers and flags on the graves of those who have given their all for our country. Let’s pause and reflect on those that gave their lives, so that we may continue to live in freedom. As we observe this Memorial Day let’s offer our soldiers love, and hope. We ask God to bless them in all their endeavors and may his peace be with them.

 

Obituaries

Christopher Howard Allen Clark

Christopher Howard Allen Clark, age 47, and a resident of Morton passed away on Friday, May 11... READ MORE

Jerry Glynn Thrash
Michael Thomas Rigdon
William C. Davidson
Angela Darlene Kinstley
JAMES L. OTT

Social

Music Students presented in recital

Music students of Irene Martin and Emily Baker were recently presented in recital at New... READ MORE

Community Calendar
Morton News
Forest News
Pleasant Hill News
Union Grove/ Steele News

Copyright 2018 • The Scott County Times
311 Smith Ave. • Forest, MS 39074 • (601) 469-2561

Emmerich Newspapers proudly serve the following Mississippi communities:

ACKERMAN • CARROLLTON • CHARLESTON • CLARKSDALE • COLUMBIA • EUPORA • FOREST • GREENVILLE • GREENWOOD • HATTIESBURG • JACKSON • KOSCIUSKO • INDIANOLA • LOUISVILLE • MAGEE • MENDENHALL • McCOMB • NEWTON • PETAL • QUITMAN • WINONA • YAZOO CITY

As well as: DUMAS, Ark. • TALLULAH, La. • FRANKLINTON, La.

For more information on how to extend your advertising message to these communities, click here.