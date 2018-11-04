Ringgold News

Why does Easter fall on a different date each year?

If you have wondered why the date is not set like Christmas and Thanksgiving, etc., I looked it up. A short explanation is — it is determined by the Jewish calendar, which is based on Lunar cycles. The death of Jesus occurred around the Jewish Passover, which is traditionally held on the first moon following Vernal Equinox. In 1583 a standardized table was recorded by Astronomers to determine all future Ecclesiastical full moons.

Easter can fall anywhere between March 22nd and April 25th. This year March had two full moons one on March 1st. and the second one on March 31st. Therefore the first Sunday after the second full moon became Easter Sunday on April 1st.

I grew up hearing my parent’s say that when it was cold around the Easter holiday it was our Easter “cold snap.” That is not true now as the cold weather seems to keep holding on! I see people buying tomato plants but I wonder if any has survived the cold? Someone told me an early grower put out over 1500 plants and frost got them all!

EBC News: 80th Birthday celebration for Jean Haralson and Carolyn Haralson was held on Sunday and many family members and friends came to enjoy this time with them. There are only three days separating them. April 12th the Seniors will be attending the Senior Rally at New Liberty Baptist. Bus will leave church at 8:30 a.m.. April 14th at 2 p.m., bridal shower for Brianna Crimm at FLC: April 15th Late Night Extra - Salem Baptist.

Prayer needs: Truman Bell, Harmon Latham, Vermell Goodson, Wendell Cater, Jonna Sims, Gloria Lucas and Yvonne Wilkerson. Sincere sympathy to Jannell Crimm and Dana Gibbs family in their loss of their loved ones.

“Grace is when God gives us good things we don’t deserve. Mercy is when God spares us from bad things we deserve. Blessings are when He is generous with both. God is good all the time!”

Timely — Billy: “Hey, I finished this jigsaw puzzle and it took me only five months.” Bobby, “Boy, are you stupid. Nobody needs five months to finish a jigsaw puzzle!” Billy, “Oh yeah? The box said 3 to 5 years.”

Capsule sermons: Don’t try to find the meaning of life, just live it!

Genius may have it’s limitations, but stupidity is not thus handicapped.

Truth has only to change hands a few times to become fiction.

Don’t cry because it’s over, smile because it happened.

Janet and Harry Culpepper and friends Diane and Kenny Moore flew to N.Y. this past week for a few days of sightseeing and eating at some of the top rated, favorite places. They report a great time together and being exhausted trying to make everything on their “bucket list”!

“The Democrats are doing exactly what Hitler did — he used the youth to disarm and control the people! This is scary! — “We didn’t need “Gun Control” when we had “Child Control”! — Simple Logic, I’m afraid of guns, Why? They can kill you! So why aren’t you afraid of your car? Because I learned how to drive it! Exactly!

“The Stars Are Coming To Play”. Brandon set to open Amphitheater! The first date of a performance is Wednesday, April 18th. Brandon Mayor, Butch Lee, said “we are extremely excited that this day has come after all the effort that has gone into this project. We look forward to making this a success for both the City of Brandon and the State of Mississippi.” This facility will offer a flexible capacity of 7,000 - 8,300 and is comprised of lower and upper boxed seating. I think, we are truly blessed to have such a facility this close to us!

“If Heaven is that pretty on the bottom, just think how pretty it must be on the top!”

Recipe: Creamy Twice Baked Potato Casserole:

8 medium sized baked or boiled potatoes, cook until tender. Peel and Mash potatoes, add (1) cup cheese, (16) oz. sour cream, (1/2) cup milk, (1/4) cup melted butter, (2) garlic cloves mashed, (1-1/2 teaspoons salt, (1/2) teaspoons pepper and beat these ingredients with mixer. add (6) slices of cooked and chopped bacon and blend in. Pour in greased baking dish and bake 350 degrees for about 30 minutes. Take out of oven and add (1) cup of grated cheese over top.

Have a blessed week!