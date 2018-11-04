Sebastopol News

Faith is confidence in what we hope for

Congratulations to Lydia Bishop for making the Centralette dance team at East Central Community College.

Prayers and concern for the following people: Keith Netherland. Betty Wall, Kim Kiddy, Bobby Woods, Cynthia Arthur, Junior Pullin, Ty Lofton, Annette Davis, Larry McDill, Shelia Hedrick, Kameron Buffington,  Kolby Buffington, Fred May, Clay Pugh, Shanna Thrash Cumberland, Don Johnson, Kemper Gomillion, Wyatt Gomillion, Shirley Boxx, Sada Sistrunk, Gloria Anderson, Bert Gilmore, Brenda Joyce Abel, April Finton, Becky McLain, Charles Breedlove, Teresa Breedlove, George Fisher, Carleton Thrash,  Frances Loper, Ashley Landrum (Aleisa Johnson’s sister), Zack Embry (infant son of Vickie (Powe) and Joseph Embry, Sonny Howell, Johnny and Sue Thrash, Cliff and Evelyn Woods, my sister Gloria Boozer, Charlie Hardin, Sr., Delinda Bradford, Nett Madden, Patricia Lathem.

Pray for each other. We all are in need of prayer as we face the difficulties of today’s society.

Happy birthday to the following people: Edie Johnson, Craig Martin, Bill Abel, Tonya Underwood, Amanda Boykin, Jimmy Gainey, Brandy Brooks, Dylan Fredrick, Jimmie McCraw, Delinda Bradford, Cody Espinoza, Deidra Minter, and Steve McCann.

Happy anniversary to Johnny and Sue Thrash.

Thought to ponder: “Now faith is confidence in what we hope for and assurance about what we do not see,” Hebrews 11:1

 

