Slaughter Library/Legacy Foundation

Scott County attorneys volunteer to provide Pro Se Legal Clinic

Please continue to remember Mrs. Phyllis Jean Patrick, sister of Mrs. Carolyn Macon, in your prayers while she is hospitalized at St. Dominic Hospital in Jackson.

Our prayers are with Mrs. Victoria Gray who is struggling with sickle cell anemia and will have to undergo a cell transplant in early June. At a later time, we will request assistance for her from our readers. Please keep this mother of three children in your prayers.

We’re glad that SLRFL Team Captain is feeling better and has returned to her leadership chair in time to complete preparations for the Friday, April 27th Scott County Relay for Life to be held at Gaddis Park.

We enjoyed speaking with Mrs. Roseann Lynn who sends her regards to her many Forest friends. Please remember her in your prayers as she experiences health challenges. She reports that she enjoyed celebrating her April 2nd birthday with family and friends.

The Legacy Change Agents and Board Members send special Thanks and Appreciation to the volunteers who work with our programs and services. We are especially appreciative of the services of mentors Shonnette Kelley, Dorothy Strong, Henry Slaughter, Andrew Crudup, and Dorothy Pinkston. We also thank volunteers who work with the Saturday morning sessions of Iona Prep, namely Henry and Shirley Slaughter, Louise Washington, Rex Watts, and Constance Burwell.

We encourage our readers to express appreciation to volunteers during this National Volunteer Month.

Congratulations to Sierra Marbuary who was the winner of the Iona Prep Chess Challenge held Saturday, April 7th at the Slaughter Library. Mr. and Mrs. Henry (Shirley) Slaughter were the coordinators.

James “Tre” Burwell and his mother, Constance Olivia, accompanied his NaNa to Memphis to participate in the 31st Annual Dr. Henry Logan Starks Banquet and Scholarship Program which was held at the Graceland Guesthouse. Constance Slaughter-Harvey was the keynote speaker and she was introduced by former first lady of Memphis and life-long friend, Ruby Wharton. During the program, we were impressed with the youthful talents exhibited during the event and such gifts give additional hope for our youth. Dr. Sheldon Graves sends his best wishes to Scott County friends.

We join other supporters of the MSU Bulldog Girls Basketball Team and applaud them for their determination and positive attitude exhibited during the NCAA Final Four College Basketball Tournament. We are especially proud of our home grown “Queen Victoria” who serves as a role model and mentor for many young ladies across this county and world. Way to go Victoria!!!!

MS Supreme Court Chief Justice Bill Waller, Jr. joined members of the Scott County Bar Association during their Easter Luncheon Meeting held at Penn’s Monday, April 2nd. He and two guests assisted attorneys in preparing for the Bar’s Pro Se Legal Clinic to be held June 7, 2018 at the Scott County Courthouse. Scott County Bar Association members will volunteer and donate their services during this Legal Clinic. Chancellor David Clark introduced the Chief Justice. Participating in this Bar Planning Session were Norman Brown, Jerry Bustin, Rick Clark, Tanya Carl, Chris Gomillion, Hez Hollingsworth, Evan Thompson, Thomas Lee, Noble Lee, and President Constance Slaughter-Harvey. During the meeting, moments of silence were observed in memory of the late Kim Miles who assisted the Association in maintaining minutes. Stay tuned for additional information on the Legal Clinic.

Congratulations to the members of the Scott County Alcorn Alumni Chapter for such an outstanding banquet held Saturday, April 7th at Roosevelt State Park. The program was dedicated to the memory of the late Mrs. Pearl Clark. Scott County Board Member Gregory Nicks was the master of ceremony. Mrs. Zelmarine Murphy of Vicksburg was the guest speaker and she delivered a powerful and challenging message. Other program participants included Morton Mayor Gerald Keeton, Forest School Board Member Charles Longmire, Rev. Johnny Qualls, and Rev. Christopher Derricks, ASU Recruiter Brooks, Mrs. Debra Lowery, Nettie Winters and Vincent Solomon. Congratulations to the youth who received special “Alcorn Bags.” Go Purple and Gold!!

April 30th is the deadline for submission of applications for the 2018 SCTS/ETH Alumni Association Scholarship. Interested high school seniors and/or community college graduates may contact Minnie Holifield or Carolyn Knowles for specifics.

Forest High School Juniors and Seniors are invited to participate in the Olivia Kelley Slaughter Essay Contest and additional details will be provided in next week’s column.

Head Start graduates are encouraged to participate in the Senior Head Start Challenge Scholarship. This recognition is opened to all seniors who attended Forest or Morton Head Start.

St. Michael parishioners will celebrate Family Cleanup Day at St. Michael, Saturday, April 28th starting at 9:00 and ending at 11:30 with lunch. All members and friends are invited to attend.

President Sophia Johnson reminds all Legacy Parent Engagement Program members of the April meeting to be held Sunday, April 15th at the Slaughter Library. A special guest will be present and the meeting will start at 4:00 p.m. See you there.

Answer to Quiz Teaser # 443: Prior to integration of Scott County schools, there were four Black schools and principals, namely, Bettye Mae Jack (William Golden), East Scott (Marvin Morgan), E.T. Hawkins (E.T. Hawkins), and North Scott (W.L. Slaughter).

Quiz Teaser # 444: Name the African American education family that produced two doctors, one practicing in California, and the other one practicing in Tennessee.