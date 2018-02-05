Slaughter Library/Legacy Foundation

World War II Veteran Albert Moore is honored and appreciated

We are sorry to learn of the death of Mr. Lee Joe Reed who passed Monday morning at his home. No additional details are available. Our prayers are with his family especially his children.

A beautiful and touching memorial home going was held Thursday, April 26th for the late Mr. Bobby Davis at Mapp Funeral Home. His pastor, Rev. Frank Washington from Homestead M. B. Church in Cooperville, officiated and delivered the eulogy. Mr. Davis’ sister, Mrs. Felicia Grove, shared a musical tribute for her brother, and his son, Santrea Buckner, delivered a moving and loving tribute for his father. Please remember Mr. Davis’s family, especially his wife, Mrs. Myra Murrell Davis, and children in your prayers.

Our prayers are with the family of Mrs. Debra Gail Williams Whitehead who passed at her home Saturday morning in Jackson. She is the daughter of former Canton alderwoman Jewel Williams and the late Frank Williams. Special prayers for her children, especially her daughter, Constance Tamu.

Please continue to remember Mrs. Victoria Gray in your prayers as she prepares for her stem cell transplant at Tri-Star Centennial Hospital in Nashville, TN on June 1, 2018. Contributions are requested to assist Mrs. Gray, who suffers from sickle cell, in defraying expenses in connection with this very expensive medical procedure. Donations may be made to Mrs. Gray and mailed to Post Office Box 25, Forest, MS 39074.

Our prayers are with Mrs. Barbara Ormond who is experiencing health challenges and with Mrs. Rita Lofton who is also experiencing health challenges. Please also remember in your prayers Mr. Lewis Lyles, Mr. Abraham Buckley and Rev. Henry C. Odom.

Congratulations to local students who are receiving college/university degrees. We salute Katherine Pena De Jesus, Forest High School graduate and former Legacy volunteer, who will graduate from Mississippi State University May 4th. Special congratulations because of her determination and tenacity to earn her degree in spite of serious injuries sustained as a result of an automobile accident last year. Way to go Katherine and we’re so proud of you!

Special thanks from the St Michael Catholic Community to Legacy Iona Prep students who volunteered Saturday and joined the “clean-up crew” in sprucing up the church and parish hall. Joining in this challenge were Shaniya Brown, Mykeria Hayes, Shaniya Walker, Tierra and Sierra Marbuary. Thanks also to their parents Louise Washington and Nieshia Walker who also assisted in this challenge. Thanks to other youth who assisted in winning the clean up contest, namely Angelic and Gabriel Le, Andrew Le, James “Tre” Burwell, Jordan Ramirez and Cindy Tran.

Deacon Albert Moore was honored by family, church members, friends and colleagues Sunday, April 29th at the District Baptist Building. Deacons Alexander Ealy and Andrew Crudup were the masters of ceremony. The celebration was coordinated by his St. Peter M. B. Church family where Rev. Eddie Adams is the pastor. It was a beautiful and special occasion where many gathered to pay tribute to Deacon Albert and Mrs. Lucy Moore. Participants included Morton Mayor Gerald Keeton, Deacons Anthony Boyd, Elmer Lowery, Jimmie Lewis (Forest Lodge 142) and Roy Lowery; Revs. Willie Jones (Scott County District Association), George Macon, Les Brandon (Singing Convention); Brother Billy Andrew (VFW), Mrs. Mary Lofton (District Women’s Auxilliary), and others representing various churches. Representative Tom Miles presented a Proclamation from the Mississippi House of Representatives. Beautiful music was provided by the St. Mark Male Chorus and Deacon Elmer Lowery. Mr. Moore’s 85-year-old brother from Flint, MI brought greetings and his nephew, also from Flint, shared “It’s Your Time.”

We enjoyed the special occasion tribute “A Mighty Man of Valor” as well as the delicious birthday cake in honor of Mr. Moore’s 95th birthday last Wednesday, April 25th. It was interesting to note that Mr. Moore was recognized for his “basketball hoop” and for his business acumen, his Christian leadership (service as a deacon for more than 60 years), his service as a World War II veteran, a loving husband and wonderful uncle. We join in this salute to Mr. and Mrs. Albert (Lucy) Moore!

It was good visiting with the Ealy “ladies” - Amy, Kristina and LaWanda and their beautiful/handsome children. So proud of these Slaughter Girl Scouts who are making excellent contributions to improving the quality of life for our children. Way to go!

Members of the SCTS/ETHHS Alumni Association’s Executive and Planning Committees met Sunday at the Odessa Graves Building to finalize plans for the July 13th-15th School Reunion. Present were Juanita Jones, Douglas Barber, Carolyn Knowles, Dorothy Pinkston, Vincent and Linda Solomon, Ernest Love, Cynthia Slaughter Melton, Mattye Evans, Esther Johnson and Susie Jackson. The next meeting is Sunday, May 20th

Happy birthday greetings to our May babies, namely, Mrs. Helen Harris and Georgia Patrick (1), Lodena Holifield (3), KeAreona Rauls (4), Bobby Thigpen (7), Tamu Green, Adrian Kelley, Cynthia Melton, Roe Powell and Tina Brown (9), Carolyn Knowles, Cara Robinson and Lawrence Smith (14), Lakimberly Patrick, Sharon Grant and Louise Kelley (15), Wyl Strong (17), Malaia Ringo (18), Tillis Kincaid (19), Willie Benford (20), Nancy Chambers (22), Shania Ealy (25), Lavonshae Spivey and Erma Pace (30) and Rita Parker Johnson (31). Enjoy your special days!

Answer to Quiz Teaser #446: Willie Earl Lovelady, the son of Mr. Dick and Mrs. Lucille Lovelady, was the second African American from Scott County to attend the University of MS School of Law. He drowned in 1974 before graduating. A Memorial Scholarship has been established at the University Law School in his honor.

Quiz Teaser #447: Which African American Scott County World War II Veteran served under the command of General Dwight David Eisenhower?