Union Grove/ Steele News

Enjoy life with your kids while they are young

Sylvester UMC will hold its Annual Women’s Day Program on Sunday, May 6 starting at 1 p.m. The guest speaker for the program will be Sister Jasmine Haynes of Middlebrook UMC. The colors for that day will be cream or ivory with a peach corsage.

New Chapel UMC will host its Spring Revival starting Monday, May 7 – Wednesday, May 9th starting at 7 p.m. nightly.

Union Grove UMC will host its Annual Women’s Day on May 27. The guest speaker will be Sister Irma Ormond. The colors for the day will be white with purple corsage. Please come out and celebrate with us on May 6th and May 27th.

Prom Season is wrapping up and it was wonderful to see all the beautiful pictures of young girls and boys who have grown into young women and men. Next up is graduation. It just hit me all of a sudden. It’s May and by the end of the month so many young women and men will pass over to the next phase of life.

I guess the surreal moment for me was my first child is graduating. I can remember the day he was born like it was yesterday and now he’s graduating. I think I need a moment. I encourage everyone to enjoy life and enjoy your kids while they are young and ensure they have the things they need to be successful but most of all to be a good person. I’m sure by the time my son graduates, I’ll have another moment.

An encouraging word from Pastor Mann speaking on process: A few days ago, a cosmetologist shared a link on her Facebook concerning the coloring of hair. It was entitled, “Trust The Process”, and it showed several pictures of the stages that hair must go through in order to get the color from a dark brown to a light blonde. There were about six or seven stages and each stage required at least an hour of time. But if you “trusted the process” the end result would be the goal you were hoping to achieve.

Life is full of processes. When you make pottery, it starts out as a lump of clay and then goes through a long process before it becomes a vessel. Baking a cake requires a process. The process begins with multiple ingredients and after going through several steps and time in the oven, your cake is completed.

When the Lord saved us, He gave us eternal life but He also has a plan and goal for our lives. In order to accomplish His goal, we have to go through a process of transformation. This transformation doesn't happen overnight, it involves a process. The process takes time. During the process, it may not look like any change is taking place. It may look like we are going in the wrong direction. It may be hard. It may involve some fire, some pruning, some molding, some stripping away, and so on. But the end result will be His goal for our lives.

Sometimes what we are going through is nothing more than the transformation process. Will you trust the process? Will you allow the process to accomplish the change that needs to take place in you? Will you be patient during the process? Will you hold on and not give up? The end result will be worth it. The end result will be God's perfect will and plan accomplished in your life.