Union Grove/ Steele News

God’s gifts and blessings are all around us

Vacation Bible School was a great success. Thanks to all the coordinators, teachers, teacher’s assistants, cooks and students who attended.

Also, be reminded that Sylvester/Union Grove UMC has service every Sunday. 1st and 3rd are at Sylvester and 2nd and 4th are at Union Grove. Sunday School at each church on Sundays at 9:30 a.m. Bible Class each Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. and Daytime Bible Study is offered on Wednesday also at 1:00 p.m. Daytime Bible Study will continue on June 13th at Sylvester UMC @ 1:00 p.m. For more information please contact me. Wellness Classes are offered on Mondays and Thursday at 6:00 p.m. Please come out and worship with us. We are under the leadership of Pastor EJ Shepard.

Happy Birthday to my big brother Gerald Bobbitt. Condolences goes out to the Bobbitt, Tucker, Patrick and Denham Families.

A word for Pastor Mann. God gives us so many wonderful gifts each and every day that we miss because we have our own idea about what we think are “gifts”. When we don’t receive what we perceive as a good and perfect gift, we tend to think that the Lord has not blessed us today. This is so untrue. There are good gifts all around us.

If you woke up this morning — that was a gift from the Lord. If you have your eyesight — that is a gift. If you can hear — that is a gift. If you have a roof over your head — that is a gift. If you have food on your table — that is a gift. If you can smell the roses — that is a gift. If you can move around without the aid of some mechanical devise —that’s a gift. Clean water to drink — that’s a gift. If you have eternal life — that’s a gift. If you have the Holy Spirit leading your life — that’s a gift. And the list goes on and on.

It’s amazing what we define as a good gift verses what really are good gifts. God gives us so much that we don’t appreciate as His good gifts. It’s like the old saying, “You can't see the forest for the trees” — you can’t see His gifts for seeing His gifts.

His gifts and blessings are all around us, we need to take time to recognize them. By the way, why not take time today and purposely look for His gifts in your life — I guarantee you that you won’t have to look very far before you find more than you can count.