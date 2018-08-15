Union Grove/ Steele News

Good luck students

Sylvester United Methodist Church will host its Annual Fall Revival beginning Sunday, Sept. 2 thru Thursday, Sept 6. Worship Service will begin at 11:30 a.m. and Revival Service at 1:00 p.m. Pastor Jason Cole of Mt. Moriah M. B. Church of Newton will deliver Sunday’s Service and Pastor Michael Gibson of Greater Mt. Sinai of Jackson will deliver the weekly service. Union Grove United Methodist Church will host Fall Revival starting Sunday September 23 through Thursday, September 27. Worship Service for that Sunday will start at 11:30 a.m. with revival service starting immediately after. Pastor William J. Flowers of Truelight MBC will be the Sunday Speaker and Pastor George McBounds of Mt. Elam of Pearl will be the weekly speaker. You are invited to come out and worship with us.

Mt. Hebron Primitive Baptist Church will host its Usher Day Program on Sunday, August 19, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. The guest speaker will be pastor Darren Owens of Lone Pine M.B.C. of Pelahatchie, MS. Mt. Hebron will also have its Annual Men’s Day Program on Sunday, September 16, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. They are asking the men to wear black for this occasion. The speaker will be Rev. David Mosley of Grace Baptist Church of Meridian, MS.

Pleasant Hill MBC of Morton, MS will host its Fall Revival beginning Sunday August 19 thru Thursday, August 23. Nightly services will begin at 7:00.

My pastor, EJ Shepard will conduct revival service at Middlebrook UMC in Jackson, MS on Monday, August 27 at 7:00 p.m.

Please remember Sylvester/ Union Grove UMC has service every Sunday. 1st and 3rd are at Sylvester and 2nd and 4th are at Union Grove. Sunday School at each church on Sundays at 9:30 a.m. Bible Class each Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. The month of August will be at Sylvester United Methodist Church and Daytime Bible Study is offered on Wednesdays also at 1:00 p.m. at Sylvester UMC. For more information please contact me. Wellness Classes are offered on Mondays and Thursday at 6:00 p.m. Please come out and worship with us. We are under the leadership of Pastor EJ Shepard.

This past week I had to do something that I knew I would have to do 18 years ago, but yet I still wasn’t fully prepared for. I dropped my son off at college. I know a lot of parents are feeling the same way. As we prepared his dorm room, you could feel the sentiment, happiness and sadness from everyone. I am extremely proud of him as a parent and I pray that God keeps his arm wrapped around him and all the other students attending school.

As a believer, I know that he will face difficult times but nothing that he or others can’t face with prayer and faith. Good luck to all the college students, high school students, middle school students, elementary and pre-school students. They are faced with much as they take on these new adventures. Please if you haven’t and you believe in prayer say a prayer for our children.