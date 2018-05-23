Judge and Mrs. Lee go to Washington

Judge Tom Lee and wife Norma Ruth were in Washington D.C. May 6-8 for the Ninth Quadrennial Conference of the Federal Judges Association.

The national gathering of Article III Judges was held at the Washington Georgetown Marriott and featured a variety of speakers, book fairs, tributes and museum tours.

The highlight of the conference was a reception at the White House where president Donald Trump addressed the gathering and thanked them for their service.

Judge and Mrs. Lee danced to live music at the reception and took a selfie with Presidential Counselor Kellyanne Conway.

Norma Ruth said it was a very exciting experience and they were honored to have the opportunity to attend.