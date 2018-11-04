As part of the 2018 East Central Community College Cultural Arts Series, Dr. Justin Sharp of Sebastopol and Denise Riley, piano and vocal music instructors, respectively, presented “An Evening with Gershwin” Tuesday in the Vickers Fine Arts Auditorium on the Decatur campus. The program will included selections of Gershwin’s concert works for solo piano, including the Piano Preludes and Rhapsody in Blue, as well as many of the vocal standards including “They Can’t Take That Away From Me,” “I Got Rhythm,” “Someone to Watch Over Me,” and many more.

The East Central Community College Division of Fine Arts will present numerous performing arts events during the month of April on the Decatur campus. There is no charge for admission and the public is invited to attend the following events:

• April 12 – East Central Home Schoolers Choir, 2:25 p.m., Vickers Fine Arts Center Auditorium

• April 12 – Percussion Ensemble and Jazz Band Concert, 6:30 p.m., Vickers Fine Arts Center Auditorium

• April 16 – Student Art Show Reception, 2 to 4 p.m., Vickers Fine Arts Center Lobby, Artworks of various mediums will remain on display from April 16-23.

• April 17 – Choir, Vocé and Concert Band Concerts, 7 p.m., Huff Auditorium

• April 19 – Sophomore Recital featuring Jonathan Hall and Wesley Akins, both of Philadelphia, and Grace Addy of Carthage, 7 p.m., Vickers Fine Arts Center Auditorium

• April 26 – Sophomore Recital featuring Ellie Hall of Mendenhall, Kaishanna Young of Philadelphia, Michaela Phillips of Morton, and Jeremy Collins of Forest, 7 p.m., Vickers Fine Arts Center Auditorium