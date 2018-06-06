$100 million expansion in Forest

Raytheon is an industry-leading defense contractor and has been a huge supplier of jobs in Scott County for decades. The company announced May 31 that they will be making a $100 million corporate investment in the Consolidated Manufacturing Center in Forest.

The investment will fund construction of a new radar test and production facility at the Forest manufacturing center. As a direct result of the site expansion, dozens of new Raytheon jobs will be created and many more external jobs will have to be filled to complete construction and supply needs throughout the completion of the expansion project.

In separate press releases on May 31, Governor Phil Bryant’s office and Raytheon announced the investment and plans for expansion at the Forest location.

According to the releases, Raytheon is expanding the Forest-based manufacturing center. A new building on the campus will be a hub for test, integration and production of s-band radars —including the U.S. Navy’s next generation SPY-6, Air and Missile Defense Radar program.

“Construction of a new radar production facility is the next step in our decades-long partnership with the state of Mississippi and its highly skilled workforce,” said Wes Kremer, president of Raytheon’s Integrated Defense Systems business. “Together we will integrate, test and deliver the most technologically advanced military radar systems to our U.S. and international customers.”

Raytheon is investing $100 million in the new 50,000 square foot Leadership in Environmental Design, or LEED, certified facility that will provide future growth opportunities.

The new radar production facility will bring dozens of new jobs to Forest over the next five years — including the potential for future personnel growth — in addition to many dozens of external jobs for the local community in support of the construction, supply and design of the facility.

Governor Phil Bryant said, “Raytheon recognizes the value of continued investment in the state of Mississippi. Together, along with Raytheon’s outstanding employees, we will continue supporting the U.S. military and strengthening our national defense through the innovative, high-tech radar systems developed in East Mississippi.”

The Mississippi Development Authority is providing assistance for the site preparation and infrastructure improvements.

Mississippi Works funds are also being made available to assist with workforce training. Scott County is providing assistance in the form of a fee-in-lieu of taxes agreement.

“Raytheon and the people of Mississippi have enjoyed a productive, profitable, mutually beneficial partnership for many years. This exciting new investment which expands Raytheon’s presence in our state is evidence that Mississippi is the place where innovative global leaders can achieve their goals,” said MDA executive director Glenn McCullough, Jr.

“MDA salutes the teamwork of Governor Bryant, the Mississippi Legislature, Scott County and the Mid-Mississippi Dev District, which is instrumental in Raytheon’s growth making Mississippi a leading state for the defense industry.”

The new facility will become the newest addition to Raytheon’s long existing Consolidated Manufacturing Center campus in Forest. Construction of the new facility will begin in August, with its completion expected by the first quarter of 2020.