Adcock excited to be at FES

Forest Elementary School will begin the new year with a new principal at the helm. Tracy Adcock was hired by the Forest Municipal School District and officially started on July 1. Adcock replaces longtime principal Stacy Crosby who retired at the end of the previous school year.

During the hiring process the school district interviewed numerous qualified candidates but Adcock’s experience, personality and love for education easily made him Adcock stand out amongst the candidates. He brings a lot of enthusiasm with him to Forest Elementary and he cannot wait to get the new school year started.

Prior to accepting the principals position in Forest Adcock was the principal at Bay Springs Middle School since 2009 and held similar positions for seven years with the Pearl Public School system. Forest Municipal School District Superintendent Dr. Joseph White was impressed with Adcock from the moment he walked in for the interview. “He is a very impressive young man and has a very impressive resume work history,” says Dr. White. “From the moment he walked in the door for the interview he had a great energy and came right in and introduced himself and took a moment with everyone in the room.”

After the formal interview Dr. White took Adcock on a tour of the school while school was in session and it did not take long for him to realize that Adcock was the person for the job. “After the interview we visited the school while school was still going on and he jumped right in there with the teachers and students,” recalls Dr. White. “He just seemed like he fit right in as soon as he walked in and I hired him right there on the spot.”

Adcock has always had an inner-passion for education and especially educating children. He earned his Associates of Arts and Business Education at East Central Community College. He completed his studies at the University of Mississippi where he earned his Bachelor of Arts and Master of Education in Educational Leadership.

Adcock was not particularly looking for a new position but had told his family that he would be open to considering the right position if it were to come along. Almost on cue, the Forest position became available and it appears that everything just came together like it was meant for him to be at Forest Elementary School. “After meeting Dr. White and visiting the school everything felt like this was the place I was supposed to be,” says Adcock. He currently resides in Brandon along with his wife Kim and their two sons Griffin and Guyton and plan to remain in Rankin County, but he is looking to a shorter drive to work every day.

The school year cannot get here fast enough for Adcock. “I’m ready to get started and I wish we had school starting this week,’ he says. “I love the elementary level because it is so vital to the future of the children.” He believes that the learning foundation that the children create in elementary school can either greatly benefit a child or hinder them in the future. Elementary School has long standing run of excellence and he plans to keep it going. “I have some big shoes to fill left by Principal Crosby, but I will do my best everyday to meet and exceed those expectations,” he says. Dr. White believes that he has hired the right man to lead FES into the future. “I have been excited about Tracy joining the district since I first met him and I’m looking for nothing but great things to happen at the elementary school under his direction,” says Dr. White.